Elections Canada approves new Green Party logo after election setback

Elections Canada has officially approved a new logo for the Green Party of Canada, clearing the way for the redesigned emblem to appear on the agency's registry of federal political parties.Blacklock's Reporter says internal documents obtained through Access to Information show Elections Canada staff recommended approving the logo after determining it was sufficiently distinct from the branding of other registered political parties."You must decide if the new logo does not so resemble the logo of a registered or eligible party that it would likely be confused with it," a May 25 briefing note prepared for Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure stated."We recommend that you approve the change.".With the approval complete, the Green Party's updated logo will replace its previous design on Elections Canada's official list of registered political parties, joining symbols used by parties ranging from the Marxist-Leninist Party's hammer and sickle to the Animal Protection Party's wildlife silhouettes and the Rhinoceros Party's rhinoceros chewing a maple leaf.The Green Party said the redesign followed extensive consultation with members.According to the party, hundreds of volunteers, members and MPs participated in online workshops discussing the organization's identity and future direction.Green Party Leader Elizabeth May first unveiled the redesigned logo in February 2025, ahead of the last federal election."I am so thrilled to reveal a new look," May said at the time. "We hope Canadians notice how fundamentally different we are from the old-line parties."The party's rebranding came before a difficult election campaign.The Greens nominated candidates in 232 of Canada's 343 federal ridings, well below the threshold required to participate in the nationally televised leaders' debates.The Leaders' Debates Commission ruled the party did not meet the requirement of fielding candidates in at least 309 ridings and excluded it from the debates for the first time in a decade."Inclusion of the Green Party in these circumstances would undermine the integrity of the debates and interests of the voting public," the commission said in its decision.The party's electoral support also declined sharply.Green candidates received 244,952 votes nationally, down 38% from the 396,988 votes recorded in the previous federal election.Former co-leader Jonathan Pedneault resigned after finishing a distant third in the Montreal riding of Outremont, losing by 21,485 votes."The results were deeply disappointing and highlight more than ever the need for electoral reform," Pedneault said following the election."As co-leader and the Party's primary spokesperson in this campaign I must however take responsibility for the failure.".The party also lost its only MP east of Vancouver Island when Mike Morrice was defeated in Kitchener Centre by Conservative candidate Kelly DeRidder by 358 votes.May, who has represented the British Columbia riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands since 2011, retained her seat for a fifth term with 39% of the vote after previously revealing she had suffered a stroke in 2023.