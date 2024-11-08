Elections Canada chief’s private meeting raises questions over bill favoring NDP, Liberals

A closed-door meeting involving Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc, and New Democrat representatives has stirred controversy over perceived partisan influence in drafting legislation benefiting certain MPs. Blacklock's Reporter says LeBlanc confirmed the meeting, held last January, during testimony before the House affairs committee, while Elections Canada declined to comment.“We were lucky to benefit from the non-partisan advice of both senior public servants and Elections Canada,” LeBlanc stated, describing consultations with Chief Electoral Officer Perrault, Assistant Cabinet Secretary Allen Sutherland, and NDP representatives, including then-MP Daniel Blaikie. The gathering was part of discussions on Bill C-65, An Act To Amend The Canada Elections Act, introduced on March 20.LeBlanc defended the meeting as an effort to improve electoral procedures: “There is no mystery. Conservatives find it shocking that people would work together to try and improve our electoral system.” However, no representatives from the Conservative or Bloc Québecois parties were invited, raising concerns over impartiality.This scrutiny comes as Bill C-65 proposes moving the next federal election date to October 27, 2025, ensuring pension eligibility for 28 Liberal and NDP MPs who might otherwise miss out on benefits by days. Cabinet’s official reason for the date change was to avoid overlapping with Diwali, the Festival of Lights. However, Conservative MP Eric Duncan (Stormont-Dundas, Ont.) questioned this explanation, suggesting that the shift benefits certain MPs by securing pension eligibility. LeBlanc dismissed this interpretation. “Pension entitlement had nothing to do with that decision to move the date,” he stated, emphasizing Diwali’s importance as a public holiday.Duncan criticized the inclusion of NDP staffers in the consultations, accusing the government of favoritism. “One political party was given access to information and documents and crafted a bill,” said Duncan, calling it “completely inappropriate.”The matter has opened debate on the legislation’s timing and transparency. LeBlanc stated the government would respect the committee’s decision if members preferred the original October 20 date or a further shift. “The government will of course happily respect the will of this committee,” said LeBlanc. “I trust we can move forward.”The latest fixed election date remains Monday, October 20, 2025, one day before pension eligibility for MPs first elected in 2019, including three cabinet members. Current pension benefits average $77,900 annually under the Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act.