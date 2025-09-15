Elections Canada faces scrutiny over election failures as report tabled in Parliament

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault tabled his account of the April 28 general election in Parliament Monday as MPs prepare hearings into irregularities and potential undisclosed incidents.Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin said Perrault must testify at the House affairs committee’s study of “failures and breaches” that marred the 45th general election. “Elections Canada has already admitted that problems and failures occurred,” said Normandin. “That contributes to the purpose of the study.”Blacklock's Reporter said tne case under judicial review involves the riding of Terrebonne, where Liberals won by a single vote — the narrowest margin in 62 years — after Elections Canada mislabelled mail-in ballots. .In Abitibi-Baie James-Nunavik-Eeyou, Perrault admitted random poll closures prevented residents of nunavik from voting. “I deeply regret some electors in Nunavik were not able to cast their vote,” Perrault said in an April 30 apology. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty won the riding by 2,197 votes on turnout of just 47.6%.Elections Canada later confirmed that 822 mail-in ballots in 74 ridings nationwide were dumped at a returning office in Coquitlam, B.C., but claimed outcomes were not affected. .The agency also acknowledged errors in website advisories on polling locations, while four ridings went to judicial recount.Bloc MP Sébastien Lemire said Canadians deserve accountability. “Elections Canada must tell us what solutions they intend to implement to prevent this from happening again,” Lemire told the committee. “We demand answers.”