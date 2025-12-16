Elections Canada study says CBC and Al Jazeera viewers see themselves as better informed

Canadians who describe themselves as politically informed are more likely to name CBC and Al Jazeera as trusted news sources, according to an Elections Canada study that examined how voters consumed information during the last federal election.The report, Qualitative Study Of Electors For The 45th General Election, said participants who followed current events closely tended to draw from a mix of traditional media and social platforms.Among broadcast outlets cited by these voters were CBC, BBC, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, alongside online sources such as Reddit, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. The report did not explain why those outlets were singled out.Researchers said participants used a range of methods to judge credibility, including comparing multiple sources, seeking opposing viewpoints, checking publication dates and relying on friends or family to confirm or dispute information. Others said they simply stuck with sources they personally considered trustworthy.The findings were based on 13 focus groups conducted across the country. Elections Canada paid $163,821 for the research, which was carried out by Ottawa-based Earnscliffe Strategy Group..The conclusions contrast sharply with long-term audience data showing declining viewership for CBC. According to Numeris, formerly the Bureau of Broadcast Measurement, CBC television and radio audiences have fallen steadily for years and lag behind private broadcasters and several independent outlets.“Fewer people are watching,” Numeris chief research officer Derrick Gray told the Senate transport and communications committee in 2024. While audience declines affect all television networks, Gray said CBC’s drop has been more pronounced than most.The focus group research was conducted around the April 28 general election, which saw Prime Minister Mark Carney campaign on a promise to boost CBC funding by $150 million on top of its roughly $1.4 billion annual parliamentary grant..“Canadians rely on CBC,” Carney told reporters April 4. He pledged not only to increase funding but to make it “statutory,” a move he said would require parliamentary approval for any future changes. He did not explain how that would differ from existing budget processes, which already require parliamentary authorization.Carney described the public broadcaster as “the most important of Canadian institutions,” arguing that any reduction in funding would amount to an attack on Canadian identity. He said his government would move to protect and strengthen CBC funding for generations.