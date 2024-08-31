Elections Canada unable to confirm allegations of Chinese Communist Party agents as poll workers

Elections Canada has stated that it cannot definitively refute claims made by former MP Leona Alleslev (Aurora-Oak Ridges, Ont.) regarding the involvement of Chinese Communist Party agents as poll workers during the 2021 federal election. Blacklock's Reporter says Alleslev, who served as an MP for two terms, submitted a sworn affidavit claiming she received numerous complaints from Chinese Canadian voters who expressed fear of voting due to the alleged presence of these agents.“It would be impossible for us to make any kind of determination with certainty,” Elections Canada noted in a statement. The agency emphasized the importance of transparency in the electoral process, highlighting that safeguards are in place at every stage. “All poll workers sign a solemn declaration that they will be non-partisan while working at an election and protect the secrecy of the vote,” Elections Canada added, pointing out that the primary role of poll workers is to facilitate orderly voting.However, the agency acknowledged that it does not conduct background checks on volunteers and could not confirm if Communist Party agents had infiltrated polls in the Aurora-Oak Ridges riding. According to an Elections Canada guide, poll workers are required to demonstrate basic literacy skills and the ability to work long hours, but no specific vetting for political affiliations is mentioned.Alleslev, who lost her re-election bid to Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy by 1,460 votes, detailed in her affidavit that many of her Chinese Canadian constituents expressed fear of voting, worried about potential repercussions from Chinese authorities. “Around half the Chinese Canadian constituents she canvassed would tell Ms. Alleslev they were afraid to vote for her because they feared repercussions against themselves or their family members both in Canada and in China,” the affidavit stated.The affidavit also alleges that some constituents believed Chinese Communist Party agents were either working within local Elections Canada offices or monitoring polling stations to see who voted. Despite these concerns, Alleslev did not report them to Elections Canada, citing a lack of responsiveness from the agency on other issues. Instead, she reported the concerns to the Conservative Party, which later identified her riding among 13 with reported irregularities during the election..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.