Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Elections Canada will be hoisting the Progress Pride flag at the National Capital Region Headquarters for the first time to mark Public Service Pride Week.
“We’re proud to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in all that we do,” tweeted Elections Canada on Tuesday.
It attached a photo of the Progress Pride flag hanging on a flagpole and flapping in the wind.
Canadian Constitution Foundation counsel Josh Dehaas called this “totally inappropriate.”
“The ‘progress’ flag symbolizes ideas about race and gender that are highly contested and associated primarily with certain political parties,” said Dehaas.
“How are we supposed to trust Elections Canada if it’s taking sides in major political debates?”
Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights (CAWSBAR) mocked Elections Canada for saying it is an independent, non-partisan agency.
“The progress flag is a partisan flag which promotes views not shared by all voters specifically those who don't ascribe to gender ideology,” said CAWSBAR.
“Elections Canada is, therefore, violating its mandate.”
The Alberta NDP flaunted rules about Crown buildings by flying a Pride flag from the Federal Building in 2022, but the government passed the buck about which department is responsible for removing it.
As an independant non partisan entity, the only flag elections canada should be flying is the Canadian flag. Full stop.
