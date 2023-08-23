Progress Pride flag

For the first time, Elections Canada will be flying the Pride flag at its National Capital Region Headquarters to mark Public Service Pride Week. 

 Courtesy Elections Canada/Twitter

Elections Canada will be hoisting the Progress Pride flag at the National Capital Region Headquarters for the first time to mark Public Service Pride Week. 

“We’re proud to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in all that we do,” tweeted Elections Canada on Tuesday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

D&J
D&J

As an independant non partisan entity, the only flag elections canada should be flying is the Canadian flag. Full stop.

weiss.rick1
weiss.rick1

[thumbup]

