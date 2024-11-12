News

Elections chief to testify on secret meeting that would delay next election

Stéphane Perrault, Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh
Stéphane Perrault, Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet SinghWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Jagmeet Singh
Elections Act
Matthew Mckenna
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Blacklock’s Reporter
Public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc
Treasury Board President Anita Anand
Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault
New Democrats and Liberals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news