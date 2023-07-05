Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Office of Elections Commissioner Caroline Simard did not try to prosecute any of the 116 complaints about foreign interference in the previous two general elections, according to records.
A briefing note from Simard’s staff said that investigations were hard.
“Foreign components in investigations almost always give rise to delays, complexities and other challenges,” said the Nov. 1 briefing note.
“A significant amount of time and resources will often be required simply to obtain the evidence located outside Canada. If evidence is under the jurisdiction of a country with which Canada does not have cooperation agreements, it may even be impossible to acquire the evidence.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, all 16 allegations of interference in the 2021 campaign, reported by the Commissioner's office, were dismissed.
“All 16 files have been closed,” said the Commissioner’s office.
A total of 100 out of the 158 complaints of interference in the 2019 campaign were dismissed. The briefing note did not explain the outcome of the remaining 58 complaints.
The briefing note said investigating allegations of election fraud by foreign agents was hard. “Investigations into foreign interference will inevitably continue to raise difficult issues,” it said.
The number of complaints received and dismissed was not disclosed during Simard's testimony on March 2 at the House Affairs committee.
“We have conducted a rigorous and thorough review of every complaint and every piece of information brought to our intention concerning allegations of foreign interference in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections,” testified Simard.
“This review is ongoing as I speak to determine whether there is any tangible evidence of wrongdoing under the Canada Elections Act.”
The Act prohibits foreign agents from attempting to “use funds for a partisan activity,” “unduly influence an elector,” “knowingly incur any expense to directly promote or oppose a candidate,” “act in collusion with a person or entity” or “by intimidation or duress compel or attempt to compel a person to vote or refrain from voting.”
The Elections Commissioner has yet to prosecute any foreign interference cases.
“There have been no formal measures taken,” said the briefing note.
MPs to date have been unable to determine why authorities failed to act when warned of what one deputy minister called “unusual activity” in election periods. One Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei, has been expelled from Canada for targeting the family of Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON).
“I have received threats I believe may be related to the People’s Republic of China,” Chong testified on May 16 at the House Affairs committee.
(6) comments
The investigations were hard to we decided to dismiss them. This is just the height of laziness and incompetence that they can't be bothered with cases simply because they are hard. Sounds typical of Trudumb and the flunkies he's appointed to positions. They are always when the going gets they stop, they stop working at it and use excuses.
more incompetence...standard for this gov't
The obvious Question . . . is Simard on the CCP payroll like our Justin?
Left.. good point! Shouldn’t be too hard to in investigate!
"A briefing note from Simard’s staff said that investigations were hard." That is what I tell my boss everytime I dont want to do something. Ya right.
Person agree does sound like incompetence!
