A federal program to pay $5,000 rebates to electric car buyers went more than 150% over budget, according to auditors.
The rebates cost taxpayer more than three quarters of a billion and were “an ongoing concern.”
A federal program to pay $5,000 rebates to electric car buyers went more than 150% over budget, according to auditors.
The rebates cost taxpayer more than three quarters of a billion and were “an ongoing concern.”
“The uptake of the program was higher than expected and funding was an ongoing concern,” said an Audit Of Incentives For Zero Emission Vehicles Program. The Department of Transport report added: “The program’s main risk is not having sufficient funding to meet the demand.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, cabinet in 2019 offered rebates up to $5,000 to buyers of new electric vehicles priced at $45,000 or less. The program was then expanded to vehicles priced up to $70,000.
The cost of rebates was originally budgeted at $300 million over three years. “The uptake of the program was higher than expected and funding was an ongoing concern,” wrote auditors.
“The program exhausted its original funding of $300 million and received two subsequent funding top-ups of $287 million and $172 million to continue the program until March 31, 2022 as planned,” a total $759 million.
“Budget 2022 included an additional $1.6 billion to extend the program to March 31, 2025,” said the report.
Rebates in the first three years were paid to a total 136,940 car buyers. Electrics represent about five percent of road vehicles in Canada, by official estimate.
The Department of Transport in 2020 calculated each electric car lowered tailpipe emissions by about three tonnes a year.
“We assume that each zero-emission vehicle saves an average of 3.46 tonnes of emissions per year based on the average new internal combustion engine vehicle,” Sau Sau Liu, spokesperson for the department.
Then-Environment Minister Catherine McKenna launched the rebate program “because we know that we need to reduce emissions across the board,” she told reporters at the time.
Electric cars “are incredible,” said McKenna. “They run smoothly and quietly with zero emissions.”
The environment department in a December 31 Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement said its overall program to mandate use of electric cars would cost at least $99 billion, including subsidies for buyers, automakers and commercial fast charging station operators. Cabinet ordered electrics account for a minimum 20% of new vehicle sales by the 2026 model year rising by increments to 100% by 2035.
“Zero emission vehicles are expected to generally cost more,” said the Analysis Statement. Mandating that Canadians buy them is “expected to lead to a loss of consumer choice,” it added.
Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
So the government is using MY tax dollars to subsidize a $70,000 electric vehicle. I would like to keep this money in MY pocket to offset the rising cost of EVERYTHING and the erosion of my savings thanks to Trudeau's insane spending driving up inflation.
Far past time to get rid of Trudeau and his insane obsessions that are costing taxpayers billions of dollars with no intended results. All Liberal programs are a complete failure.
Wealth transfer right before our eyes
A.
"Electric cars “are incredible,” said McKenna. “They run smoothly and quietly with zero emissions.”
This. Is. A. Lie.
Last time I checked, the city of Victoria operated 2 electric powered tour buses that had their batteries recharged on a dedicated diesel powered generator every night. There is no such thing as a free meal and there is no such thing as Zero Emission Vehicles!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.