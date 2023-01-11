Electric vehicle

A federal program to pay $5,000 rebates to electric car buyers went more than 150% over budget, according to auditors.

The rebates cost taxpayer more than three quarters of a billion and were “an ongoing concern.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

jph1944
jph1944

So the government is using MY tax dollars to subsidize a $70,000 electric vehicle. I would like to keep this money in MY pocket to offset the rising cost of EVERYTHING and the erosion of my savings thanks to Trudeau's insane spending driving up inflation.

Far past time to get rid of Trudeau and his insane obsessions that are costing taxpayers billions of dollars with no intended results. All Liberal programs are a complete failure.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Wealth transfer right before our eyes

A.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"Electric cars “are incredible,” said McKenna. “They run smoothly and quietly with zero emissions.”

This. Is. A. Lie.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Last time I checked, the city of Victoria operated 2 electric powered tour buses that had their batteries recharged on a dedicated diesel powered generator every night. There is no such thing as a free meal and there is no such thing as Zero Emission Vehicles!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.