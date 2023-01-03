Steven Guilbeault
Courtesy of Twitter

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s mandate requiring that Canadians drive electric cars will cost at least $99 billion, according to new federal figures. Those numbers did not include millions in hidden costs like retraining auto mechanics, said his department.

“The proposed amendments are expected to lead to a loss of consumer choice as the non-zero emission vehicles which are preferred by some will eventually be phased out of the light duty vehicle market,” the department wrote in a regulatory notice Saturday, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Left Coast
Left Coast

EVs are becoming a joke . . . Steven Guilbeault is a Greensleeze fool who is as rational a thinker as Justin.

During the recent cold snap EV owners found out just how problematic these things can be. Reduced battery life & the colder it got the less likely you could charge the thing.

New York spent 100s of millions on Electric Garbage Trucks complete with snow plows. They rolled them out during the recent storm but they only worked for about 4 hours, many had to be towed. Massive big $$$ FAIL.

The Fact that the Resources don't exist to build many Millions of these things also escapes the "Greenie" faction who rarely deal in Reality!

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

EV's. The answer to the government controlling the people. Just thinking. Dictating how much electricity each family is allowed to use. Then its a choice of drive or stay home. And thats would be just the start of it. EV's are not the answer. They are and will be the problem.

G K
G K

Geebo is a complete buffoon and his appointment was a finger in the eye to Alberta by the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Where is all the additional power going to come from, there is no word on building additional power plants to produce the electricity required when EVs need to be charged all at the same time when everyone is coming home from work and cooking dinner on their electric stove. In addition to that, there is no way the electrical grid could handle the extra load and as we have seen during the recent cold spells with temperatures dropping into the -40s at night and not climbing above -30 during the day EVs became extremely expensive doorstops, errr driveway stops.

If governments want to do something positive for the environment they should look into the pollution caused by cruise ships. Cruise ships in European waters cause more pollution than all motor vehicles combined on the continent, even the CBC did a report on the issue a few years ago. Worse yet, afaik. cruise ships on the BC coast are still dumping their raw sewage right into the ocean.

