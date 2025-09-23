Elenore Sturko booted from BC Conservative caucus over 'issues' that were 'not reconcilable'

Elenore Sturko has been booted from the BC Conservative caucus over what leader John Rustad referred to as "issues" that were "not reconcilable."The move came just hours after he survived his leadership review..Rustad passes BC Conservative leadership review.In an impromptu press conference in front of the Legislature Monday evening, Sturko told reporters she was "absolutely blindsided" by the news, and rejected Rustad's allegations that she had been plotting to oust him."If his fear was that I was gonna bring forward questions — for example saying there were paper memberships when the report that we saw said there wasn't," she said, "if he was worried about that coming forward, there's other people in that room who will be asking those questions."Sturko claimed there is still discontent among some of the caucus members regarding Rustad's leadership, and warned that he may face an uprising yet."It's difficult to believe someone who's told lie after lie, particularly to his own caucus," she declared..According to CHEK News's Rob Shaw, Rustad wished her well, but made it clear that "some issues that came up that were not reconcilable.".Rustad meets with ousted VPB co-chair to show support while Sturko refuses to apologize for targeting her over posts.Sturko and Rustad have butted heads on a number of occasions, including in December 2024 when they took opposite sides over the ousting of now-former Vancouver Police Board co-chair Comfort Sakoma.Rustad made a point of visiting Sakoma in her home to show his support, while Sturko not only refused to stop by, but also said she had no intention to apologize for targeting Sakoma over the social media posts that led to her resignation.