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Elghawaby billed taxpayers nearly $18,000 for UK trip on defining Islamophobia

Amira Elghawaby
Amira ElghawabyWS Files
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Heritage
Marc Miller
Islamophobia
Amira Elghawaby
Thistle Hotel Piccadilly
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