Elghawaby pressed Ottawa to install Muslim prayer rooms despite 2% representation

The Justin Trudeau-appointed anti-Islamophobia advisor pushed federal managers to create dedicated Muslim prayer rooms in government offices, even though only 2% of federal employees identify as Muslim, newly obtained records show.Blacklock's Reporter says Amira Elghawaby, appointed by cabinet as the government’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, argued that failing to provide prayer spaces during work hours amounted to “Islamophobia in the workplace,” according to notes released through Access To Information.“Islamophobia in the workplace looks like many things,” wrote Elghawaby in her notes for a June 2024 videoconference. “It can manifest when Muslim employees face challenges in accessing reasonable accommodations for religious practices such as prayer breaks, fasting during Ramadan or dress code requirements.”Elghawaby also claimed “Islamophobia is a clear and present danger to our social fabric.” .Her comments were prepared for an online meeting hosted by the Muslim Federal Employees Network, a volunteer group of roughly 60 members who say they represent the 2% of government workers identifying as Muslim.Internal emails show Elghawaby’s office contacted multiple departments urging them to install prayer rooms. “We are compiling the responses that have been received and can share them with the Muslim Federal Employees Network when complete,” said a staff email dated August 7. In another message, staff complained the Canada Revenue Agency was slow to respond: “Unfortunately we have not yet received a response from the Agency regarding our inquiry into contemplation spaces.”Her office also drafted letters “to be sent out to deputy ministers regarding concerns raised by the Muslim Federal Employees Network,” according to a January 17 memo. The contents of those letters were censored..The Network’s Managers’ Guide To Supporting Muslim Employees claimed prayer spaces were mandatory and outlined the religious requirements behind them. “Muslims have five obligatory prayers a day,” it said. “Sometimes up to three of the five prayers occur during a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. workday.” It added that each prayer break “can typically take between 10 to 15 minutes.”The guide also cautioned against handshakes between men and women, saying “physical contact between opposite sexes unless married or closely related is forbidden,” and advised managers to understand that Islam “teaches there is only one god.”A Strategic Plan circulated by Elghawaby’s office proposed taxpayer funding for the Muslim Federal Employees Network and suggested federal managers issue official messages recognizing Islamic holidays. It further called for Parliament to amend the Employment Equity Act to make Muslims a designated group alongside indigenous Canadians, and for the Treasury Board to “collect data on Muslim public servants to understand their barriers.”An undated memo from Elghawaby’s office, titled Championing Inclusion, described Islamophobia as extending beyond overt prejudice to include “employer refusal to adapt its policies, rules and practices to provide Muslim employees with equal opportunities.”“Islamophobia looks like escorting an employee out of the workplace for making pro-Palestinian comments,” the memo concluded.