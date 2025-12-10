Elizabeth May says Carney government is 'breathtakingly anti-democratic'

Green Party MP Elizabeth May used a routine press availability on Wednesday to issue a sweeping warning about what she described as an unprecedented pace of legislative passage and declining respect for parliamentary scrutiny, accusing the federal government of pushing complex bills through with minimal study.With Parliament set to rise Friday until late January, May said she is increasingly alarmed by the number of omnibus bills and late-stage amendments moving through the House. "Bills are being passed without adequate study," she told reporters, adding that "great speed can be conveyed to the Canadian public and may, in fact, represent competence and decisiveness, but passing bills quickly doesn’t mean that we’re doing our jobs.".Omnibus bills and limited debate raise alarmsMay pointed to Bill C-5 as an example, noting it was passed by the House in June after just days of committee review. "Second reading for the bill took place on Monday, June 16. Committee was struck Tuesday. The bill was passed Friday. I’ve never seen anything like that," she said.She also raised concerns about Bill C-12 and Bill C-2, two overlapping pieces of legislation addressing border security and refugee processes. May described the approach as a "shell game," saying civil society groups are unsure which bill to respond to. "It is even confusing for members of Parliament," she said. "I find C-12 quite offensive and objectionable, particularly in terms of refugee rights.".Privacy and exemptions in government billsThe Green leader highlighted sections in Bill C-4 that would repeal privacy protections for personal data held by political parties. According to May, the bill would retroactively deem parts of the Elections Act "never to have existed" dating back to 2000."What kind of personal information is in the hands of political parties that requires a time machine to undo?" she asked.A larger fight may emerge over pages 301 to 304 of the Budget Implementation Act, Bill C-15, where May said ministers would be allowed to exempt corporations or individuals from any federal law except the Criminal Code at their discretion. The exemptions would only need to be made public "as soon as feasible," without a set timeline."Why are ministers to be given such wide personal discretion to say laws don’t apply?" she asked, calling the clause "deeply concerning.".Pipelines, Alberta MOU and climate policy frictionMay also weighed in on the recent MOU between Ottawa and Alberta regarding pipeline construction. She argued language around private proponents has been misunderstood and said the agreement contradicts budget commitments prohibiting investment tax credits for enhanced oil recovery."The MOU says Alberta is the proponent," she said. "This requires more study before people claim it says things it doesn’t say."On carbon pricing, she noted that the government campaigned on removing the consumer levy included in Bill C-4, but said climate targets remain misaligned with scientific recommendations. "Net zero by 2050 is surrender," she said, referencing youth activists’ critique of long-term emissions goals..May calls atmosphere in Parliament "breathtakingly anti-democratic"May compared the current legislative approach to that of previous governments, saying debate time has shrunk and cooperation has eroded. "More anti-democratic than under Mr. Trudeau," she said when asked directly. "Breathtakingly so, more anti-democratic than under Stephen Harper."She said the Prime Minister’s Office has adopted a "transactional" and "CEO-style" approach to governing, arguing that "flooding the zone" with legislation leaves MPs and the public unable to track details. "If so much is happening all at once that you can't catch your breath, it is quite anti-democratic," she said..Concern over public understanding and institutional trustMay warned that the combination of speed, omnibus bill design and procedural tactics risks weakening public engagement."Our Parliament has been dominated by abbreviated debates," she said. "No wonder Canadians don't really know what's happening here."With only four bills passed since the election, she questioned whether rapid introduction is translating into legislative results. "It is only effective as long as it is a minority Parliament," she said, noting Conservatives supported the Liberals procedurally during C-5 but are no longer doing so consistently.May concluded with a broader warning about democratic expectations. "We need to step up into our history and our legacy. I want policies that put Canada first, that think of the whole world the way we do as Canadians."