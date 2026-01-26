Elizabeth May warns omnibus budget bill undermines parliamentary democracy

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says the federal government is weakening parliamentary democracy by rushing major legislation through the House of Commons with limited debate and scrutiny.Speaking at a press conference on Parliament Hill on Monday, May criticized the government’s latest budget implementation bill, Bill C-15, describing it as an omnibus bill of more than 600 pages that amends roughly 20 separate laws.“It hasn’t been properly studied at all,” May said, arguing that legislation of that scope should be examined by multiple committees rather than being sent solely to the finance committee..May also took aim at the process used to pass several bills before Parliament adjourned in December. She said key legislation, including Bill C-12, passed at second reading “on division,” a procedure that allows bills to advance without a recorded vote if no recognized party objects.As the sole Green MP, May said she was unable to formally register her opposition because only members of recognized parties — the Liberals, Conservatives and Bloc Québécois — can currently demand a recorded vote. That rule changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.“I wasn’t allowed to vote against or for Bill C-12,” May said. “That’s an erosion of parliamentary democracy.”.Bill C-12, which the government has framed as border security legislation, infringes on refugee rights, May argued. She cited concerns raised by the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers, which has said the bill violates Canada’s international obligations.May said the problem was compounded on Dec. 11, when Parliament adopted a unanimous consent motion to fast-track several bills before an early adjournment. After she objected, the motion was amended to simply note her opposition, rather than allowing a recorded vote.Among her specific concerns in the budget bill is Division 5, which amends the Red Tape Reduction Act. May said the changes would allow ministers to exempt entities from the application of federal laws within their jurisdiction if they deem it in the public interest, without clear criteria..“That’s deeply troubling,” she said, adding that environmental groups including Greenpeace, the Sierra Club, the Council of Canadians and individuals such as David Suzuki have also raised alarms.May said she plans to press for amendments or the removal of Division 5 and to ask the auditor general to review several new federal entities created since the election. She said organizations such as Build Canada Homes and the Major Projects Office have been established as special operating agencies under Treasury Board rules, limiting transparency around budgets and work plans.She also accused the government of lacking a climate plan, saying measures introduced by the previous government have been removed without replacement..“There is no current climate plan,” May said. “That’s unacceptable this far into the mandate.”On other legislation, May said she cannot support Bill C-12 on human rights grounds and expects elements of the government’s proposed Strong Borders Act, Bill C-2, to return in revised form. She also urged Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon to reintroduce Bill C-33, which would ban the export of thermal coal from Canada and strengthen protections for inland waterways.May briefly addressed Bill C-9, which has sparked debate over hate speech and religious expression. She said her main concern is provisions that could undermine Charter-protected protest rights near places of worship, rather than clauses related to quoting religious texts..Despite her criticisms, May said she has sympathy for the pressures facing the government, including tensions with the United States. She praised Prime Minister Mark Carney’s recent international speech as well written but said it fell short of articulating a broader vision.“I want Canada to step up and say what the new world order looks like,” she said, grounding that vision in the United Nations Charter, human rights and cooperation among democracies.May said the Green Party will continue to press the government on democratic process, human rights and environmental policy as the parliamentary session continues.