Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it will reduce operating hours for the Elk Point Healthcare Centre Emergency Department, located about 215 km east of Edmonton, due to a lack of nursing staff and an inability to secure temporary coverage. 

The emergency department will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until February 20, according to a Thursday press release. The release said this will allow existing staff to provide consistent service each day, during the times when the majority of emergency department visits happen. 

