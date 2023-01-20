Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it will reduce operating hours for the Elk Point Healthcare Centre Emergency Department, located about 215 km east of Edmonton, due to a lack of nursing staff and an inability to secure temporary coverage.
The emergency department will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until February 20, according to a Thursday press release. The release said this will allow existing staff to provide consistent service each day, during the times when the majority of emergency department visits happen.
Residents are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS remains available to the community.
The release said AHS is working hard to ensure everyone receives the care they need through its partnership with EMS and a regional network of healthcare centres. It said the emergency department might reopen sooner if coverage can be found.
People seeking care at the emergency department in Elk Point can be made aware of services available through local pharmacies depending on their needs. They are asked to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week, for non-emergency, health-related questions.
The release said nursing recruitment is a challenge across North America. It said it is most difficult outside of urban centres and with nurses bringing specialty skills.
AHS has a dedicated team focused on recruitment efforts. These efforts include pursuing Canadian and internationally-trained professionals, working to support flexible roles and scope of practice within the organization, and speaking with post-graduate education programs to provide work experience in non-urban areas.
This ordeal comes after AHS said Monday the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre Emergency Department, located about 80 km north of Whitecourt, AB, will be returning to normal hours.
The emergency department will go back to 24/7 service.
The Swan Hills Healthcare Centre was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between December 19 and Monday. This approach allowed for existing staff to provide consistent service for 12 hours every day, when the majority of emergency room and outpatient visits happen.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
