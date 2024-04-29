Ellis urges immediate action as national RCMP report highlights challenges

In response to the release of a national report by the RCMP Management Advisory Board, Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis expressed grave concern regarding the state of federal policing in Canada.The report, which underscored the strain on RCMP resources, has raised alarms about potential risks to public safety. Ellis emphasized the Board's findings regarding the RCMP's inability to fulfill contractual obligations, both nationally and at the local policing level, labeling it as unacceptable."Ottawa's failure to adequately support policing services is making Canadians and Albertans less safe," asserted Ellis. In light of these concerns, the Alberta government says it will take proactive steps to bolster the current policing model to better serve communities.One such measure is the introduction of the Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, aimed at enhancing provincial policing capabilities. If passed, the legislation will facilitate the creation of an independent police agency empowered to perform functions currently handled by Alberta's sheriffs, thereby augmenting policing efforts.Ellis reiterated the paramount importance of timely police response, regardless of uniform. With Alberta experiencing a staggering vacancy rate of 21.6% in RCMP positions, many communities are left vulnerable to criminal activity, especially without 24/7 RCMP coverage.The report highlighted the RCMP's struggle to recruit and retain regular members, particularly in federal policing roles. Ellis emphasized that the issue lies not with frontline officers, who are dedicated and hardworking, but with the shortage of officers nationwide, hindering effective community policing."As the minister responsible for public safety, I remain committed to collaborating with the federal government, the RCMP, and local municipalities to address concerns about the future of contract policing," said Ellis. However, he stressed the urgent need for the federal government to address the critical shortcomings outlined in the independent report.The Alberta government continues to call on Public Safety Canada to provide clarity on the future of contract policing and to take immediate action to rectify the deficiencies identified by the Management Advisory Board.