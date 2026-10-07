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Elon Musk backs Alberta, Saskatchewan leaving Canada, applauds Parti Quebecois victory

Elon Musk
Elon Musk WS Canva
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Saskatchewan
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Quebec
Elon Musk
Alberta Prosperity Project
Billboard Chris
David Parker
Alberta Independence
Cdnpol
Parti Quebecois
Marty Belanger
Quebec Politics
Alberta independence movement
NDP MP Leah Gazan
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
Mitch Sylvestre
Marty Up North
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Western Standard
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