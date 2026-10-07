Elon Musk backs Alberta, Saskatchewan leaving Canada, applauds Parti Quebecois victory

CALGARY — The world’s richest man has given the Parti Quebecois (PQ) his seal of approval following the party’s election victory on Monday, while also calling for Alberta and Saskatchewan to leave Canada.“Good, Quebec should separate,” Elon Musk wrote in an X post on Wednesday in reaction to the news..He followed that message up with another post extending his comments to Western Canada.“They would be better off. Alberta and Saskatchewan should separate too,” he said..The world’s first trillionaire’s remarks came after the sovereigntist PQ won Monday’s Quebec election, securing 59 of the province’s 127 seats and returning to government for the first time since 2014.Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s party captured roughly 28% of the popular vote, compared to about 24% for the Liberals, who will form the official opposition.In the lead-up to the election, St-Pierre Plamondon pledged he would hold a third referendum on Quebec sovereignty during his first mandate but has also said it will not happen until US President Donald Trump leaves office in January 2029.Musk’s comments are particularly notable in Alberta as the province heads to the polls on October 19 for its own referendum on independence, and they don’t represent the first time he has weighed in on Alberta independence..UPDATED: Musk says 'Canada is cooked' — Alberta independence advocates seize the moment.In April, Musk declared “Canada is cooked” after a video of NDP MP Leah Gazan criticizing Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government and Budget 2026 went viral on social media.At the time, Gazan accused the government of failing to provide sufficient funding to address violence against indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.“They provided zero dollars to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+,” she said.Alberta political activist and independence advocate David Parker responded directly to Musk at the time, writing that “Alberta independence is the only way to save what we have left.”“Yeah,” Musk replied.Musk's newest hot take quickly drew responses from Alberta independence supporters, and he wasn’t the only prominent voice weighing in on the connection between the two independence movements Wednesday..Alberta Prosperity Project CEO Mitch Sylvestre congratulated St-Pierre Plamondon, whom he described as a “friend,” and said the PQ victory should serve as a lesson for Alberta.“We may come from different provinces and different political histories, but we share something important: a belief that the people we represent should have the courage to determine their own future,” Sylvestre wrote in an official statement.“There is a lesson in that for Alberta. Quebec has spent decades standing up for its language, its culture, its jurisdiction and its interests. Ottawa understands that Quebec must be taken seriously because Quebec has consistently been willing to stand up for itself... Quebec has spoken. Now Alberta must find its own voice — and have the courage to use it.”.Alberta independence supporter Marty Belanger, also known online as Marty Up North, responded to Musk, saying that the independence movement “was working hard” to make Alberta’s secession from Canada a reality.“Thank you for your support, Elon.”.Canadian activist Billboard Chris also responded, writing: “Sadly, they would be. A restart is needed for all of Canada. Every institution is captured by critical theory.”