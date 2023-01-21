Elon Musk had an adverse reaction to his second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, tweeting Friday night he felt like he “was dying.”
In a series of Tweets, Musk shared his personal experience with COVID-19 and the vaccines.
"I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno," Musk said in a tweet.
He added: "And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital."
In the series of posts, Musk explained he had no issues with receiving the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first mRNA booster.
"I had OG C19 before vaccines came out and it was basically a mild cold. Then had J&J vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly," he tweeted, adding "First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me."
Musk said on Twitter it was not his choice to get the second booster; it was a requirement to visit a Tesla location in Berlin, Germany.
His posts were in response to a Rasmussen Reports tweet, reporting approximately 12 million people may have experienced "major side effects" after getting the vaccine.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cases of myocarditis are a "rare risk" for those who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
"These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within seven days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)," the CDC says on its website.
Regardless, CDC still promotes the vaccine on its website.
"CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC have determined that the benefits, such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes, outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines."
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and the CDC said preliminary data shows "most patients" ultimately recovered from their myocarditis.
"Preliminary data from surveys conducted at least 90 days after the myocarditis diagnosis showed most patients were fully recovered from their myocarditis," the CDC said.
CDC also recommends all cases of myocarditis and pericarditis be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
US Federal law requires healthcare providers to report such issues to VAERS.
Musk has been repeatedly critical of the COVID pandemic and of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who oversaw the U.S. pandemic response under the Trump and Biden administrations as White House Chief Medical Advisor.
The Rasmussen Reports data was released on Jan. 20, indicating that 70% of Republicans, 48% of Democrats, and 54% of unaffiliated voters want a congressional investigation into the CDC's handling of vaccine safety during the pandemic.
While the results varied by political positions, majorities of every racial category (56% of whites, 51% of black voters, and 66% of other minorities) said they want to hold the CDC accountable, and they may get their way.
The Republican-controlled Congress has authorized the creation of a new House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which the Washington Examiner noted will have broad jurisdiction.
The subcommittee will probe the origins of the virus, as well as investigate vaccine development, COVID-related school closures, and other issues pertaining to the pandemic. It could possibly look into what the CDC knows about side effects of the vaccines.
"There’s a lot of confusion out there, there’s a lot of uncertainty out there, and I believe every American regardless of their political ideology would like to know the truth,” said House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R., Ky.).
Rasmussen Reports estimated the depth of vaccine side effects, based on a poll the company conducted of 1,000 US adults between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2022.
"Since there are approximately 260 million American adults, that implies that 177 million, roughly 68%, of them are vaccinated,” said Mark Mitchell, head pollster at Rasmussen Reports. “According to our poll, with a 41% side effect rate, that means that 72 million Americans have experienced at least a self-identified minor side effect."
"Using a 7% major side effect rate, on the basis of this polling data, 12 million of those 72 million American experienced a self-identified major side effect."
(3) comments
Strange to read this. I remember watching an interview of him quite a while ago saying he wasn’t planning on getting vaxxed.
I'm 73. I had an ECG back in the spring of 2022. My new family doctor sent me for another ECG after the 2nd Pfizer booster shot in the fall. Something had changed since the first ECG; I had developed heart arrythmia. According to the cardiologist, I developed some sort of swelling and weird electrical activity (my words) .I've had the dye shot in my veins while I was on the treadmill with the wires hooked up to me. I'll be at Calgary Foothills hospital in two weeks for the tunnel (?). Hopefully, I'll learn what's going on. I was previously in good shape, active and not overweight. Nor did I smoke or drink alcohol. Even after the first booster, I started to feel listless and tired easily.
Whoa, and I thought if I got filthy rich, I wouldn't give sh*t about any "vaccine requirements". Especially if I need to visit my own property. Boy, I was wrong, eh!
