Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial wiz, co-founder of PayPal and Zip2 and founder of SpaceX and now Tesla Motors.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk had an adverse reaction to his second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, tweeting Friday night he felt like he “was dying.”

In a series of Tweets, Musk shared his personal experience with COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

fpenner
fpenner

Strange to read this. I remember watching an interview of him quite a while ago saying he wasn’t planning on getting vaxxed.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I'm 73. I had an ECG back in the spring of 2022. My new family doctor sent me for another ECG after the 2nd Pfizer booster shot in the fall. Something had changed since the first ECG; I had developed heart arrythmia. According to the cardiologist, I developed some sort of swelling and weird electrical activity (my words) .I've had the dye shot in my veins while I was on the treadmill with the wires hooked up to me. I'll be at Calgary Foothills hospital in two weeks for the tunnel (?). Hopefully, I'll learn what's going on. I was previously in good shape, active and not overweight. Nor did I smoke or drink alcohol. Even after the first booster, I started to feel listless and tired easily.

Report Add Reply
MechanicAndrew
MechanicAndrew

Whoa, and I thought if I got filthy rich, I wouldn't give sh*t about any "vaccine requirements". Especially if I need to visit my own property. Boy, I was wrong, eh!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.