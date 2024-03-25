Elon Musk helps Ontario doctor at deadline for $300K legal bill

A doctor who faced discipline for social media postings contrary to typical public messaging on the COVID-19 response is celebrating an offer of financial help from Elon Musk.Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill had made urgent appeals on Twitter ("X") since March 17 towards a $300,000 fundraising goal. Gill is a practicing physician in Brampton, ON, specializing in immunology and pediatrics. She spoke out publicly on Twitter ("X") in opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments’ COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates. Investigations and disciplinary proceedings by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario resulted in “cautions” being placed on her permanent public record. The legal battles that ensued cost Dr. Gill her life savings and she now owes $300,000 in a court judgment due March 25.In a post on the Xnews account March 24, Twitter ("X") said Gill "was harassed by the legacy media" and "censored by prior Twitter management" but help was on the way."X is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech," the platform shared."When Elon Musk learned earlier this week about her crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment (https://givesendgo.com/kulvinder), he pledged to help. X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill’s campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills.""Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely."Gill posted Musk would cover the remaining legal bill of more than $100,000. She said that Twitter ("X") contacted her directly to give her the news..Other famous outspoken opponents of COVID narratives also offered their support. Aaron Kheriaty gave $2,000, while Martin Kulldorff, Jay Bhattacharya, and James Zacharias also gave $1,000. On March 21, Kaur posted to Twitter ("X") she was "overwhelmed by outpouring of kindness & generosity of Cdns & people globally. I'm reading all of your msgs/prayers. My sincerest thank you."