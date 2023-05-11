Elon Musk hired a new Twitter CEO, the The New York Post is reporting.
It was confirmed by Musk on Twitter in a short tweet: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”
Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023
Musk, who has served as the Chief Tweet since he bought the social media platform last fall for US$44 billion, has yet to identify exactly who ‘she’ is.
Twitter went through a series of ups and downs since Musk took over, from initially laying off a large number of staff, exposing government and media interference of Twitter in the Twitter Files and generally taken the platform to a wide-open area of discussions and opinions, while taking the platform more to the right of centre than it was before he took over. It was reported earlier this year the value of the company had fallen to half of what Musk paid to acquire it.
Musk added he would transition to a role as executive chairman and chief technology officer “overseeing product, software & sysops.”
“The leadership change will mark the latest major step in Musk’s overhaul of Twitter,” reports The Post. “The billionaire said for months he would step away from day-to-day operations once he found a suitable candidate.”
One of Musk’s biggest changes was in April when court filings showed the reveal that Twitter Inc. no longer existed as an independent entity, merging with a new company firm called X Corp., Bloomberg and other outlets reported.
Musk has described his acquisition of Twitter as an “accelerant” for his plans to build a super-app similar to Tencent-owned WeChat, which allows users access to an array of services ranging from payments to food delivery and beyond, says The Post.
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
