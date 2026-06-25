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Elon Musk releases banned German migrant crime thriller 'Citizen Vigilante' as full movie on X

Elon Musk helped make the entire controversial thriller film Citizen Vigilante became visible on X as a single, full-length video upload.
Elon Musk helped make the entire controversial thriller film Citizen Vigilante became visible on X as a single, full-length video upload.ChatGBT and X
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Elon Musk
FSK
Migrant crime film
Uwe Boll
Citizen Vigilante
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Western Standard
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