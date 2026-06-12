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Elon Musk’s fortune passes $1 trillion as SpaceX begins trading

Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX’s stock began trading Friday morning on the Nasdaq at $150 per share.
Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX’s stock began trading Friday morning on the Nasdaq at $150 per share.YouTube screenshot
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Elon Musk
Spacex
Jamie Dimon
Jeff Bezos
Nasdaq
Forbes
JPMorgan Chase
SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell
Elon Musk’s SpaceX
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