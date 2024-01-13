Embattled Canadian Frontline Nurse appeals for help with $80,000 legal fee

A Canadian Frontline Nurse (CFN) who lost a libel suit is $80,000 short of paying her opponents’ legal fees, approached a former MP for help.Kristal Pitter of Tillsonburg, ON, along with fellow CFN members Kristen Nagle and Sarah Choujounian, sued the Canadian Nurses Association and independent BC news outlet Together News Inc. for libel, but lost. As a result, the plaintiffs had to pay the $320,000 in the legal costs of their targets.Pitter appealed to former Conservative MP and former Conservative Party leadership candidate Derek Sloan for help."The legal costs and debts caused by my legal battles to speak the truth, supported by real science, to bring national awareness to the lies and corruption, along with my fight to protect public safety, bodily autonomy, informed decision making and consent, ethical, evidence-based healthcare, justice and our God given inalienable rights and freedoms have resulted in great personal cost. When everything is tallied up, I need to raise roughly $80,000,” she told Sloan.In an email blast, Sloan called Kristal a “courageous” and “dedicated mother and freedom fighter.” Pitter, who spent 14 years as a nurse, then ten as a nurse practitioner, now works in a factory.“As a nurse, Kristal was a brave and early voice of common sense speaking boldly at rallies and other events,” Sloan wrote. “I’ve shared the stage with her myself on several occasions.“Please support her cause generously. She stood and fought when the chips were down and now we can have her back.”Sloan said his previous appeal on behalf of Kristen Nagle helped her pay off her portion and he hoped that others would do the same for Pitter. Those interested can etransfer to fundingthefight@proton.me with the password “Freedom” and “Kristal” in the memo.On November 9 2022, Sloan interviewed Pitter for his YouTube channel Funding the Fight.Pitter said her disillusionment with conventional medicine was already catching up to her by 2017.“I started to become quite concerned with things that would pose a conflict of interest for me that would be a violation of my conscience, just finding the overall health care was not really health care anymore, it was more sick care with a lot of conflicts of interest, a lot of prescriptions, but not really aimed towards getting at the root cause of things, failure to holistically care for patients,” she explained.She noted nurses could no longer be forced to vaccinate for influenza, thanks to arbitration hearings in Toronto and Sault Ste. Marie. “In both of those cases, there was insufficient scientific evidence to support that…vaccine use prevented transmission of influenza,” Pitter said, causing the policy to cease. Then COVID-19 arrived.“Two years later, the same things are being pushed, the same things are being mandated. There's no evidence to support any of it.”Pitter posted information to Facebook that masking was ineffective to stop viruses.“Because of the suppression of oxygen, the overabundance of carbon dioxide, the more acidic pH that is caused in your body, which then in turn causes a stress response and cortisol to be released and it suppresses your immune system. So it essentially causes you to be more at risk to the things around you than you would have been otherwise,” she said.“I just knew that this was not a good thing, not to mention the fact that you can get all kinds of infections, lung infections, skin infections like impetigo, and oral issues.”Pitter said CBC and Global News took screenshots of her posts and approached her employer.“My views were in contradiction to the accepted narrative. And that resulted in investigations in the workplace and investigations by the College of Nurses of Ontario, subsequent termination, so I lost my job. And then my licence to practice nursing was also threatened.”Pitter applied for a judicial review against the discipline, but lost, costing her $17,500. She said the culture around medicine has changed for the worse and the censorship and partial information allowed is “a huge red flag.”“We used to be able to have respectful, robust debates about medicine. And that is no longer happening. It's just, this is the way we're going to do it and there's no questioning that is permitted,” she said.“I will continue to fight and I will not be bullied and I will not be silenced because the public has a right to hear all of the information.”