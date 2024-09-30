Embattled former BC school trustee Barry Neufeld raising money for legal defence ahead of October trial

Embattled former Chilliwack, BC school board trustee Barry Neufeld has begun raising money for his defence ahead of his trial, which is set to begin October 21.Neufeld has been dealing with the BC Human Rights Tribunal for nearly seven years, all for a statement he posted on social media referring to the medical transition of children as "child abuse."In an interview with the Western Standard, Neufeld revealed that the Rights and Freedoms Fundraising Society had stepped in to host his donation campaign, and that in just the first week alone he has brought in over $3,000.He explained that total costs for his new lawyer, James Kitchen, would likely amount to around $60,000, but that the seasoned litigator has already started forming his defence.Neufeld's saga began in October 2017, when as a trustee he posted a public statement on Facebook that read, "Transitioning Children was Child abuse." Four months later the Chilliwack CUPE 411 local filed a human rights complaint against him and the Chilliwack School District, alleging that they had created an "unsafe work environment." In April 2018, the Chilliwack Teacher's Association filed a similar complaint against him alone.He initially retained Kitchen as his legal representation via the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, however the BC Public School Employers' Association intervened and provided him with indemnity lawyers.Legal proceedings involving CUPE, the CTA, the BCTF, the Chilliwack School Board, and Neufeld went back and forth over the following years, and in January 2024, the CTA made an out-of-court settlement offer. It would have required Neufeld to issue a public apology, promise to never run for public office again, participate in a "reeducation program," and donate $50,000 to an LGBTQ+ charity.Despite being assured by his lawyers that it was a fair settlement and that indemnity insurance would cover the donation, Neufeld rejected it, opting instead to fight further.As a result, Neufeld's indemnity lawyers said they would no longer be representing him, leaving him legally stranded. After months of failing to find anyone who charged a reasonable rate, he and Kitchen got back in touch and are now preparing for the upcoming hearing..Former BC trustee faces hate speech complaint, six years after calling transitions 'child abuse'.To donate to Neufeld's legal fund, click here..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.