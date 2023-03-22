Han Dong
The Ontario Liberal MP accused of being at the heart of Chinese election interference spoke out for the first time Tuesday and said he was a proud Canadian.

“I cannot defend myself against an unverified anonymous source,” MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) told reporters.

ljstd007
ljstd007

Loyal Canadian….bullsh*t! Treason I say….off with his head!

