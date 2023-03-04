RCMP vehicle

The RCMP is looking for a few good men, or women.

The force was short 1,234 officers for a 6.7% vacancy rate as of June 2022.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(5) comments

WCanada
WCanada

While I was not a fan of selling the Mountie image to Disney. Worse has been the degree to which respect for the Force has been degraded. Allowing liberal MPs to commit fraud. Carrying out criminal orders, such as trampling peaceful protestors by the mounted division, joke about it on social media, that has an effect. Being the puppet of the liberal government, effecting the NS shooting, with illegal interference, thereby supporting the liberal gun grab instead of defending Canadians' Charter Rights. Well, RCMP brass, you reap what you sow. It is time to mend your ways.

Do not allow appointment of just anyone to fix this problem. Ensure the next commissioner has the merit to command the Force. That said commissioner will do the right thing, legally, and ethically, even if that means saying no to liberal tyranny.

guest83
guest83

Nobody trust’s the biggest and most corrupt gang in Canada, so why work for them.

Under Trudouche they are closely related to the brown shirts of the N@*% party that helped Hitler rule by doing whatever was asked of them , even if it was wrong. There is no accountability in this organization as it has been compromised and paid for by this crooked Lieberal government.

northrungrader
northrungrader

When they sold the red serge mounty image to Disney was probably when the respect started to fall. No actions during covid proved them any better, especially during the Freedom Convoy.

guest310
guest310

As I read, certainly strengthens the possible need for an Alberta police force, my guess many thinking of RCMP would reconsider to Provincial force.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

guest310. [thumbup] There many good front-line officers that would apply to our provincial force.

