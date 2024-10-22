Embattled Trudeau seemingly unphased as Liberals plot to oust him

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to shrug off rumours of a Liberal revolt, though there is allegedly a letter calling for his resignation signed by dozens of his caucus members. The embattled prime minister will face his party Wednesday at a caucus meeting. The letter is expected to be delivered to him at that time. Trudeau reportedly “brushed off concerns” and told the Canadian Press Tuesday morning on his way into the House of Commons that his leadership of the Liberal party is not in danger.The Liberals are divided in their support for Trudeau, with some prominent members, such as Health Minister Mark Holland, Justice Minister Arif Virani and Immigration Minister Marc Miller. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing, I think it's a sign of a strong, democratic caucus,” Holland told reporters Monday. .Miller, who was in Trudeau’s wedding party along with a handful of other Liberal ministers, defended the prime minister and condemned his detractors on a recent podcast. On Tuesday, he told reporters, "Any minute spent on this garbage is a minute that is not spent on Poilievre and what he wants to do to this country, and I think that's very dangerous." .Other Liberals, however, have grown weary backing up the controversial leader. Charlottetown MP Sean Casey is the only Liberal MP to publicly put his name on the letter. CTV spoke with 35 Liberal MPs, with five outrightly confirming — under a promise of anonymity from the outlet, that they endorse the plan to oust Trudeau. The rest said they are aware of the plan but refused to disclose whether they support it. Still another group of Liberal MPs are on the fence. “There's certainly issues that we need to address,” said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, per the CBC. "I think the best thing we can do now as a team is listen to our colleagues. I think there's a moment for us to listen, to understand the concerns."Liberal MP Anthony Housefather did not deny ca did not deny caucus wants Trudeau out. “I support whoever is leader of my party at all times, but that doesn't mean there shouldn't be a robust caucus discussion about who the best person to lead us in the next election is,” he said. .Now, whether there are 17, 47 or 112 Liberal caucus members that sign the letter, it doesn’t actually impact the prime minister’s position. The rebel MPs, all of whom declined to vote in favour of Tory leader Pierre Poilievre’s two recent non-confidence motions, are stating their opinion, not causing change. Trudeau does have the option to prorogue parliament, which would halt all proceedings in the House of Commons and all legislation in the works that has not reached royal ascend would be thrown out. A date would be set to return to parliament, and an election would likely take place at that point. Alternatively, MPs could vote non-confidence in the prime minister and a snap election would be called. The only trouble with that, from parliament’s perspective, is that many MPs would miss out on the pension they’re entitled to after serving six consecutive years.