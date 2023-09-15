Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will bring forward legislation to address any gaps if needed. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fought back tears when speaking about the relief the provincial government will be providing to people affected by the E. coli outbreak at various Calgary daycare centres. 

“What’s believed to have happened was a violation of food safety standards in a shared kitchen and undoubtedly a violation of parents’ faith in the system,” said Smith, with a quivering voice, at a Friday press conference. 

