Employers take Canadian government to task at UN agency over labour rule breach

A formal complaint has been filed with the International Labour Organization (ILO) by industrial employers, alleging that the Canadian government breached a labour rule it ratified over a decade ago. Blacklock's Reporter says the employers claim that the government failed to consult them effectively on legislation banning replacement workers in strikes or lockouts, as promised in the 2022 Supply and Confidence Agreement with the New Democrats and Liberals."The Government of Canada has engaged in conduct that is in clear breach of its obligation to consult," the complaint states. The employers were not given a meaningful opportunity to comment on the bill, which was passed by the Commons in May and cleared by the Senate committee last week."This policy initiative was announced without any consultation with employers," wrote Federally Regulated Employers Transportation and Communications (FETCO), representing airlines, couriers, railways, and telecom companies. The government's consultations in 2022 were "clearly a charade," with employers invited to only a single day of meetings.Derrick Hynes, CEO of FETCO, testified before the Senate social affairs committee, saying that Bill C-58, the anti-scab bill, was far-reaching and would add instability to the system. "Balance exists in this system," he said. "Nothing is gained that can be demonstrably proven by banning replacement workers."The employers argue that the ban on replacement workers would lead to significant disruptions in critical services, including supply chains, shipments, and internet and cable services. They claim that neither the government nor any union or academic has presented evidence that demonstrates how this legislation would improve the collective bargaining process.Canada ratified the ILO's Convention 144 in 2011, mandating effective consultations with both labour and employers prior to adopting legislation. The employers believe that the government has failed to meet this obligation.