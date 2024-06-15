Employers warn of economic consequences as Senate debates anti-scab law

As the Senate social affairs committee considers Bill C-58, which would ban the use of replacement workers in federally regulated industries, employers' groups are sounding the alarm on the potential economic consequences.Derrick Hynes, CEO of Federally Regulated Employers Transportation and Communication, testified that "replacement worker bans result in more strikes and longer strikes" and "incentivize strike activity and discourage collective bargaining." Blacklock's Reporter says Hynes warned that such bans would harm everyday Canadians by disrupting supply chains and shutting down essential services like airlines, ports, and telecom networks.Jasmin Guénette, vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, expressed concern that small and medium-sized enterprises would be "collateral damage" in industry-wide shutdowns, and that the bill's timing was questionable."Why is that? Because a bill such as this one can have very serious consequences on the economy," he said.Guénette emphasized that the Federation is not opposed to the right to strike, but rather the potential economic damage that strikes can cause. Sen. Jane Cordy asked if the bill would bring equilibrium to labour relations, but Guénette replied that the Federation is "very concerned about the potential consequences."The bill, which has passed the Commons with a unanimous vote, would impose fines of $100,000 per day on employers who use replacement workers during strikes or lockouts.Its enforcement would be delayed by at least one year from the date it is signed into law.