Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough yesterday disclosed she was never told dozens of department employees were under investigation for fraud. Qualtrough said she only learned after the fact that 49 were fired for cheating the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“My interest in this has been solely around the process and I have been assured appropriate processes were followed,” Qualtrough testified at the Commons human resources committee.
Department managers revealed the 49 firings for fraud during February 2 questioning at the Commons public accounts committee.
“I was made aware the day it broke,” said Qualtrough.
“Did someone inform you yourself or did you hear about it on the news?” asked Conservative MP Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake Country, BC).
“Oh my goodness, it was a conversation with my staff,” replied Qualtrough.
“Who informed you of this, minister?” asked Gray.
“I apologize, I don’t remember,” replied Qualtrough.
Staff were fired following an internal investigation. Evidence showed they claimed $2,000 monthly Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques while still drawing a federal salary, MPs were told.
“When were you made aware there was an investigation being done of potential CERB fraud of employees within your department?” asked MP Gray.
“We specifically have let the public service handle all investigations,” replied Qualtrough.
The minister said she was uninformed on the scope of misconduct for the sake of “maintaining political distance, if you will, and making sure there is never any appearance of impropriety.”
"Of course there are public servants who made these poor choices and it’s up to the department to take the lead on this," Qualtrough added.
“Were you aware there was an investigation?” asked Gray.
“I was aware there were public servants who were being followed up with, but not the specifics within my department or that precise number, but generally, that this was a category that was being investigated,” replied Qualtrough.
“You’re saying no one brought to your attention specifically that there were employees being investigated within your department?” asked Gray.
“Not at that level of detail, no,” replied Qualtrough.
“Have you asked for a follow-up on this and a report?” asked Gray.
“My interest in this has been solely around the process and I have been assured that appropriate processes were followed in the investigation and the outcomes of these decisions,” replied Qualtrough.
The Canada Revenue Agency also acknowledged it knew of employees who fraudulently claimed pandemic relief cheques. The Agency to date has not disclosed the number or value of payments to employees.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Further proof that the entire regime is filled with parasites. They literally only steal our money and provide no value. We would be better off if there was no regime at all.
Way to be on top of your department Carla! Qualtrough is a complete dunce and is in way over her head (like everyone in the head dunce's cabinet).
So Liberal minister Carla Qualtrough didn’t know what was happening in her department. That seems to be the standard response from Liberal cabinet ministers when criminal wrongdoing is uncovered. But that begs the question, what are these ministers doing if they’re not minding their portfolios.
Those fired employees should be criminally charged as well. They are thieves and should be treated as such! How much money are the taxpayers out due to this scam?
$2000 x 8 months = $16,000 x 49 employees = $784,000.00 for a single federal department. Theft on a grand scale. They likely are Liberal or NDP party members so don't expect any criminal charges.
