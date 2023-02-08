Carla Qualtrough

Justin Trudeau has tapped newly elected Delta MP Carla Qualtrough to be the new Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities.

 Courtesy LPC

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough yesterday disclosed she was never told dozens of department employees were under investigation for fraud. Qualtrough said she only learned after the fact that 49 were fired for cheating the Canada Emergency Response Benefit program, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“My interest in this has been solely around the process and I have been assured appropriate processes were followed,” Qualtrough testified at the Commons human resources committee.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

Further proof that the entire regime is filled with parasites. They literally only steal our money and provide no value. We would be better off if there was no regime at all.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Way to be on top of your department Carla! Qualtrough is a complete dunce and is in way over her head (like everyone in the head dunce's cabinet).

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So Liberal minister Carla Qualtrough didn’t know what was happening in her department. That seems to be the standard response from Liberal cabinet ministers when criminal wrongdoing is uncovered. But that begs the question, what are these ministers doing if they’re not minding their portfolios.

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

Those fired employees should be criminally charged as well. They are thieves and should be treated as such! How much money are the taxpayers out due to this scam?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

$2000 x 8 months = $16,000 x 49 employees = $784,000.00 for a single federal department. Theft on a grand scale. They likely are Liberal or NDP party members so don't expect any criminal charges.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.