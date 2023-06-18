When you invite to a major league baseball game a group of men who dress up as nuns and make mock of the Catholic church, you’d better prepare for all hell to break loose, as it did Friday night in Los Angeles.
The Daily Mail reports the Los Angeles Dodgers faced a’ Bud Light-style boycott’ after inviting a controversial LGBTQ group of drag queen 'nuns' to a Pride Night ceremony, enraging the Catholic community and sparking protests on Friday.
BREAKING: Thousands of Catholics have shut down the main entrance to Dodger Stadium on Vin Scully avenue in protest of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored tonight. They are now lining the sidewalks and have taken over the entire block: pic.twitter.com/F5CSDvuap8
“The group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was invited to appear before the Dodgers' game against the San Francisco Giants, and receive an award for their community work,” reports The Mail.
“The ceremony to award the Community Hero Award to the 'nuns' was held before an almost-empty stadium, ahead of the game but outside, protesters gathered.”
The New York Post described the scene as thousands of demonstrators descending on Dodgers Stadium protesting the team’s Pride Night ceremony honouring the controversial group of queer and trans nuns.
“Organized by the group Catholics for Catholics, the massive crowd jammed up the main entrance of the ballpark ahead of the scheduled pre-game ceremony celebrating the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” reports The Post. “The mass of protesters, some holding signs like ‘Bud Light the Dodgers’ and ‘Stop Anti Catholic Hate,’ took over the entire block on Vin Scully Avenue and chanted ‘Save our Children.’”
The group has been called a “blatantly perverted, sexual, and disgusting anti-Catholic hate group.”
DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/OO6NT5RIc8
“We’re hoping that the Dodgers will see the amount of Catholics and Christians showing up here today peacefully,” protestor Anthony Rodriguez told KTLA outside of the stadium. “We’re showing that we’re not budging. We’ve drawn a line in the sand and we’re putting our faith first.”
“Robert Barron, a Catholic bishop in southern Minnesota and formerly an auxiliary bishop in Los Angeles, told his 240,000 followers on Twitter that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence 'can only be described as an anti-Catholic hate group,' and urged a boycott of the club,” reports The Mail.
A video of the presentation, about an hour before the first pitch, shows two ‘nuns’ with several members of the Dodgers organization and a virtually empty stadium.
“The small crowd in the stadium ahead of game time responded with a mix of cheers and boos,” reports The Post.
“After 27 years of activism and protests ourselves, including the ones fighting Proposition 8 for our right to marry the ones we love, we certainly cannot complain about our fellow Angelenos expressing their First Amendment rights," the Sisters said in the statement sent to the Los Angeles Times.
According to Fox News Digital, “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a satirical performance and activist organization. They are a self-described ‘leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns.’ The group has also raised funds for LGBTQ+ causes.”
Friday’s event was the culmination of a back-and-forth between the Dodgers and the ‘Sisters.’
Dodgers’ Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw voiced his frustration over the event.
“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” Kershaw said. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.”
(2) comments
Where will it stop. This lbgqartidiotscb%%%#$&@ cult and its. Movement to brainwash the masses is criminal sick and this needs shutting them out needs to be done more and more.
Nothing against the ones that identify as another gender. Thats their cross to bear. Dont make it mine.
This is the brave new world of Tranny Insanny . . . .
Trying to equate them with Visible Minorities is bat-chit krazy . . .
No one wants to know what you do in the Privacy of your Abode . . . why would anyone want to broadcast their behaviour and then fly a Flag, unless of course it was a recruitment agenda.
As we watch the Alphabet community and the confused Gender Migrants get more and more violent . . . several incidents already in the US including the mass murder at the Virginia Christian School. To date they have not released the girls "Manifesto" . . .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.