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Enbridge breaks ground on $4B BC pipeline expansion to boost LNG exports

Construction is now underway on Enbridge's $4-billion expansion of its British Columbia natural gas pipeline network, a project Ottawa says will strengthen Canada's energy sector, create thousands of jobs and help supply the province's growing liquefied natural gas export industry.
Construction is now underway on Enbridge's $4-billion expansion of its British Columbia natural gas pipeline network, a project Ottawa says will strengthen Canada's energy sector, create thousands of jobs and help supply the province's growing liquefied natural gas export industry.Courtesy of Enbridge
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Pipelines
Ravi Kahlon
Natural Gas
Enbridge
Natural Gas Pipelines
Greg Ebel
Tim Hodgson
woodfibre lng
Sunrise Expansion Program
Westcoast Energy Limited Partnership
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