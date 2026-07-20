Enbridge breaks ground on $4B BC pipeline expansion to boost LNG exports

CALGARY — Construction is now underway on Enbridge's $4-billion expansion of its British Columbia natural gas pipeline network, a project Ottawa says will strengthen Canada's energy sector, create thousands of jobs and help supply the province's growing liquefied natural gas export industry.Federal Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson joined industry and local leaders in Prince George on Monday to mark the start of construction on the Sunrise Expansion Program, which will increase the capacity of Enbridge's T-South natural gas transmission system by 17%."This is how we strengthen Canadian energy security, support affordability and prove once again what being an energy superpower looks like," Hodgson said.The federal government approved the project in April. The expansion will upgrade existing infrastructure on the T-South pipeline system, which serves southern British Columbia while also supplying customers in the US Pacific Northwest. The network is operated by Westcoast Energy Limited Partnership, a Calgary-based Enbridge affiliate.Enbridge estimates the project will create roughly 2,500 construction jobs while generating economic activity for local communities and indigenous partners. The company says Canadian-made steel will be used throughout the project, with the expanded system expected to enter service by the end of 2028."We're proud to be working alongside indigenous groups, local communities, contractors and labour across British Columbia as we move this project from approval to construction and deliver lasting benefits for Canadians," Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said in a news release.The added pipeline capacity is expected to help supply several customers, including the Woodfibre LNG export facility near Squamish. Woodfibre LNG is scheduled to begin exporting liquefied natural gas to Asian markets in late 2027. Enbridge acquired a 30% ownership stake in the project in 2022, while Pacific Energy Corp. retains the remaining 70%..Ottawa approves $4B Enbridge Sunrise pipeline expansion to boost B.C. gas capacity\n\n.The Sunrise expansion comes as Canada's LNG sector continues to grow after years of delays. More than 20 LNG export proposals were once planned for British Columbia, but only one export terminal is currently operating. LNG Canada shipped its first cargo from Kitimat in 2025, becoming Canada's first LNG export facility.Meanwhile, the federal government continues to identify additional LNG developments for accelerated approvals. Both LNG Canada's proposed Phase 2 expansion and the Nisga'a Nation-backed Ksi Lisims LNG project have been referred to Ottawa's Major Projects Office for possible fast-tracking.Woodfibre LNG will export approximately 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually, roughly one-seventh of LNG Canada's current Phase 1 capacity.The project also highlights growing indigenous ownership in Canada's energy infrastructure. The Lheidli T'enneh First Nation is a member of the Stonlasec8 indigenous Alliance Limited Partnership, which acquired a 12.5% ownership interest last year in Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline system, including both the T-South and T-North pipelines."The Sunrise Expansion Project demonstrates what's possible when First Nations, industry and government work together with a shared commitment to building a stronger future," said Lheidli T'enneh Chief Dolleen Logan.BC Jobs and Economic Growth Minister Ravi Kahlon said the project will strengthen the provincial economy while creating opportunities for indigenous communities.Environmental groups, however, continue to oppose further LNG development and natural gas production in British Columbia, arguing expanded fossil fuel infrastructure delays the transition to renewable energy. They are calling on both Ottawa and the provincial government to halt additional LNG projects and suspend natural gas fracking in northeastern British Columbia.