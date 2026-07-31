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Enbridge delays Mainline expansion, citing uncertainty over Canadian oil production

Enbridge has said it is postponing the 250,000-barrel-per-day second phase of its Mainline crude pipeline network in part due to Canadian oil producers not committing to significant output increases.
Enbridge has said it is postponing the 250,000-barrel-per-day second phase of its Mainline crude pipeline network in part due to Canadian oil producers not committing to significant output increases.Courtesy of Enbridge
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Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Pipeline
Enbridge
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Greg Ebel
Major Projects Office
Enbridge Mainline
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