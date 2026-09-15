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Enbridge's Houston terminal opens new gateway for Canadian oil exports

Canadian oil producers now have a direct route from northern Alberta to the heart of the US Gulf Coast refining and export industry following the opening of Enbridge’s Houston Oil Terminal.
Canadian oil producers now have a direct route from northern Alberta to the heart of the US Gulf Coast refining and export industry following the opening of Enbridge’s Houston Oil Terminal.Courtesy of Enbridge
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil
Enbridge
Us Gulf Coast
Greg Ebel
canadian global affairs institute
alberta energy centre
houston oil terminal
joe calnan
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