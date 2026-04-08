Encampment removed near Calgary after joint police and county operation

A collaborative safety operation involving the Calgary Police Service, Okotoks RCMP and Foothills County Peace Officers has cleared an encampment just outside Calgary following repeated reports of violence, property crime and unsafe behaviour.The encampment, located about one kilometre outside the city on private land near 210 Ave. and 64 St. S.W., drew numerous calls for service between January 1 and March 1.Authorities responded to complaints including thefts, suspicious activity, assaults on passing vehicles, and a threat to a road maintenance worker with a knife.On March 23, officers from the CPS District 8 Community Engagement Response Team, Okotoks RCMP and Foothills County Peace Officers attended the site to address public safety concerns and support cleanup efforts. .One individual was arrested on outstanding warrants and trespassing charges, and support services were offered, including transportation to Calgary for access to resources.The following day, officers returned to ensure cleanup crews could work safely and again located the same individual, who was arrested for breaching release conditions after declining offers of assistance.Cleanup crews removed four trailer loads of debris, including makeshift structures, two bicycles, small household items and four knives. No other weapons were found.“While we lead with compassion and prioritize connecting people to community resources, public safety remains our priority,” said CPS District 8 Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley. “Violence and unsafe behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are grateful to our partner agencies for their commitment to working together to keep our communities safe.”.Authorities said concentrated efforts will continue in areas experiencing elevated levels of social disorder and criminal activity, with the goal of strengthening safety and security for all residents in the Calgary region.