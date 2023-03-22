Pride jersey

 Courtesy NHL.com

Last week, James Reimer, a goalie for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, citing his religious beliefs, opted out of wearing a Pride-themed warm-up jersey, the second player this year who declined wearing such a jersey in warm-up.

In January, the Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, refused to wear the jersey based on his Christian beliefs.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(15) comments

Delby
Delby

The only time sports teams' members should campaign for propaganda is when it benefits all humanity. I was beginning to wonder if their next farce was going to be a moment of silence for pedophiles. Bend the knee, wear the rainbow if you want but I don't have to watch or support those playing follow-the-leader; that's not what sports are about, I'd have thought. I will not buy, or wear, any product they are selling. Nor will I donate to any of their causes but only because I have stopped watching, stopped listening and I have stopped caring what they are saying and doing .

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The woke progressive Left tried to force their agenda on the NHL. They succeeded with the owners and most players. Pathetic. BUT, they got pushed back by a FEW players who had the 'strength of character' to stand up to them and say P!$$ 0FF!

A big THANK-YOU to those players who showed 'strength of character'.

Gay? Fine! I'm not homophobic. But stop shoving the LBGT-whatever agenda down my throat.

Drax
Drax

Rainbow colors should be banned from LGBTQ cults.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

About time that professional sports started to get back to sports. As well, all of the war mongering military odes should also be discontinued as that is only the ideological promotion of war and political or military propaganda should have no place in professional sports. Keep sports as sports and get rid of all the virtue signaling garbage and ideologies.

timagis
timagis

Why is it there is a PRIDE month when we only have an hour a year to remember those who sacrificed their lives so all can have freedom? Enough is enough, get on with it!

CN
CN

I think the NHL should focus on Hockey. Sports brings people together by it's very nature. The NHL becoming activists is really not what people sign up for when they watch hockey...they just want hockey. This isn't against anyone or any minority group. I hope they realize soon that the "inclusive" movement is actually divisive and narcissistic in the end...and all about pledging allegiance to the "current thing".

james.morris
james.morris

100%[thumbup]

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Amy08
Amy08

"As an organization, we will not waver in our support of the LGBTQIA+ community and continue to encourage others to engage in active allyship." WHY? Why are they enforcing "support" on people who don't believe in their lifestyle choices? I'm so done with the NHL 🤮

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Agreed. Sports has gone left wing virtue signaling ideologically political. Disgusting.

Free Canada
Free Canada

The Gay community is just being used for a woke political Agenda. Groups like the NHL need to respect the Gay community and stop using them like this. Respecting all minorities is something Canadians want to see. But why is only the Gay minority brought front and centre all the time. There is an agenda here. Trudeau pretends he is for gay rights so people will ignore the fact he is corrupt and useless.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Left Coast
Left Coast

The further the NHL ventures into the "Political" Realm . . . the less I care about NHL Hockey. Used to spend 1000s on Season tickets & Shaw Hockey . . . scrapped that when they went all "Woke" . . . What's next NHL . . . Pedo Night?

I don't care what others do in the Privacy of their Homes . . . but why do they have to come out and tell the World about their rude behaviour? Then throw a "Parade"?

Now they are Grooming our Children in Schools & at the Library with material that you would get arrested for if you showed up at a Kids Playground and handed out.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

GOOD!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

