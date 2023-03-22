Last week, James Reimer, a goalie for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, citing his religious beliefs, opted out of wearing a Pride-themed warm-up jersey, the second player this year who declined wearing such a jersey in warm-up.
In January, the Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov, refused to wear the jersey based on his Christian beliefs.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Reimer said, "For all 13 years of my NHL career, I have been a Christian, not just in title, but in how I choose to live my life daily. I have a personal faith in Jesus Christ who died on the cross for my sins and, in response, asks me to love everyone and follow him."
"I have no hate in my heart for anyone, and I have always strived to treat everyone that I encounter with respect and kindness."
"In this specific instance, I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life."
The Sharks issued their own statement on the situation.
"As we promote these standards, we also acknowledge and accept the rights of individuals to express themselves, including how or whether they choose to express their beliefs, regardless of the cause or topic. As an organization, we will not waver in our support of the LGBTQIA+ community and continue to encourage others to engage in active allyship."
Blaze News reports, “Behind the scenes, multiple teams decided ditching the controversial theme altogether was a smarter move, either because of player refusal or to avoid a public relations black eye.”
It’s not a matter of NHL teams, or the league as whole being anti- LGBTQIA+, but being respectful of individual rights and beliefs, according to Blaze News.
The Minnesota Wild scrapped its plans for players to wear rainbow-themed warm-up jerseys during Pride celebrations.
The Pride Night celebrations were still held by the Wild, which issued this statement: “The Minnesota Wild organization is proud to continue our support for the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting our second annual pride night, which we are celebrating in many ways. It is important to host nights like this to show all players, fans, and the LGBTQIA+ community that hockey is for everyone."
Last month, the New York Islanders’ players did not wear Pride jerseys in warm-up, something that has been team policy for some time. Team captain Anders Lee spoke publicly for the Islanders, saying, “For us here in this room, we take care of what we can here and obviously are very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and do what we can to include them in our game,” Lee told the New York Post.
“Doing our best to support them, not just at the rink or showing up at hockey games, but in the community, being just a respectful human."
At Madison Square Gardens, home to the New York Rangers, there was a Pride Night in late January that included the pride and transgender flags being displayed prominently with the American flag, but no Pride jerseys in warm-up, leading to a reporter from the Athletic saying the Rangers were catering to "what was likely a small minority," reports Blaze News.
Other sports publications had articles saying the Pride Nights are important, going so far as to ridicule players who don’t agree with them and at the same time finding it difficult to find players who think compliance should be mandatory.
“The Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker says he is "fully supportive" of the themed nights, but also that he has to be "respectful of other players’ opinions," reports Blaze News, adding “prospect Luke Prokop, who has yet to play in the league at age 20, but is under contract, garnered media attention for his stance that accused teams of not "embracing" the "significance" of the jerseys.
Prokop said Pride nights are essential and he believes diversity and inclusion should be prioritized.
(15) comments
The only time sports teams' members should campaign for propaganda is when it benefits all humanity. I was beginning to wonder if their next farce was going to be a moment of silence for pedophiles. Bend the knee, wear the rainbow if you want but I don't have to watch or support those playing follow-the-leader; that's not what sports are about, I'd have thought. I will not buy, or wear, any product they are selling. Nor will I donate to any of their causes but only because I have stopped watching, stopped listening and I have stopped caring what they are saying and doing .
The woke progressive Left tried to force their agenda on the NHL. They succeeded with the owners and most players. Pathetic. BUT, they got pushed back by a FEW players who had the 'strength of character' to stand up to them and say P!$$ 0FF!
A big THANK-YOU to those players who showed 'strength of character'.
Gay? Fine! I'm not homophobic. But stop shoving the LBGT-whatever agenda down my throat.
Rainbow colors should be banned from LGBTQ cults.
About time that professional sports started to get back to sports. As well, all of the war mongering military odes should also be discontinued as that is only the ideological promotion of war and political or military propaganda should have no place in professional sports. Keep sports as sports and get rid of all the virtue signaling garbage and ideologies.
Why is it there is a PRIDE month when we only have an hour a year to remember those who sacrificed their lives so all can have freedom? Enough is enough, get on with it!
I think the NHL should focus on Hockey. Sports brings people together by it's very nature. The NHL becoming activists is really not what people sign up for when they watch hockey...they just want hockey. This isn't against anyone or any minority group. I hope they realize soon that the "inclusive" movement is actually divisive and narcissistic in the end...and all about pledging allegiance to the "current thing".
100%[thumbup]
[thumbup]
"As an organization, we will not waver in our support of the LGBTQIA+ community and continue to encourage others to engage in active allyship." WHY? Why are they enforcing "support" on people who don't believe in their lifestyle choices? I'm so done with the NHL 🤮
Agreed. Sports has gone left wing virtue signaling ideologically political. Disgusting.
The Gay community is just being used for a woke political Agenda. Groups like the NHL need to respect the Gay community and stop using them like this. Respecting all minorities is something Canadians want to see. But why is only the Gay minority brought front and centre all the time. There is an agenda here. Trudeau pretends he is for gay rights so people will ignore the fact he is corrupt and useless.
[thumbup]
The further the NHL ventures into the "Political" Realm . . . the less I care about NHL Hockey. Used to spend 1000s on Season tickets & Shaw Hockey . . . scrapped that when they went all "Woke" . . . What's next NHL . . . Pedo Night?
I don't care what others do in the Privacy of their Homes . . . but why do they have to come out and tell the World about their rude behaviour? Then throw a "Parade"?
Now they are Grooming our Children in Schools & at the Library with material that you would get arrested for if you showed up at a Kids Playground and handed out.
GOOD!
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.