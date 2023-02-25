Parliamentarians’ freedom of speech should be monitored to prevent anti-Muslim sentiment, the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council said in a Senate submission. The group claimed MPs and senators have used their protection from libel suits to “spread hate.”
“Parliamentary immunity should not be abused to spread hate,” the Council wrote in a submission to the Senate human rights committee. The panel is conducting hearings on Islamophobia.
“Under parliamentary immunity individuals associated with spreading misinformation and anti-Muslim discourse have attacked Muslim charities and organizations as well as Muslim activists by making unsubstantiated allegations of connections to terrorism and extremism,” it said. “These remarks in turn have been relied upon by government, whether the Canada Revenue Agency or the Canada Border Services Agency, as evidence for actions against organizations or individuals.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, Parliamentary privilege dating from 1867 states no legislator can be sued for libel when speaking in legislative proceedings, according to the House of Commons Procedure And Practice guide. Privilege guarantees “freedom of speech,” “freedom from arrest in civil actions” and “freedom from obstruction,” it said.
“The privilege of freedom of speech is secured to Members not for their personal benefit but to enable them to discharge their functions of representing their constituents without fear of civil or criminal prosecution for what might be said,” said Procedure And Practice. The same protection applies to witnesses testifying at parliamentary hearings.
The Muslim Public Affairs Council said that “Islamophobic allegations are now part of the parliamentary record, unchecked and unchallenged, courtesy of parliamentary privilege.” It quoted with approval the research of Professor Jasmin Zine of Wilfrid Laurier University in documenting “an ecosystem that comprises media outlets and Islamophobia influencers, white nationalist groups, fringe-right, pro-Zionist self professed ‘Muslim dissidents,’ think tanks and their designated security experts and the donors who fund their campaigns.”
Professor Zine in the 2019 election campaign published a Muslim Voting Guide that criticized opposition MPs for activities that “foment the kind of fear and moral panic that leads to violence and hate.” The Guide published three days before Election Day was later found to breach the Canada Elections Act.
The Guide gave then-Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer and People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier “fail” marks on immigration, refugees and Islamophobia while Liberal and New Democratic leaders were given passing grades. “Scheer’s well-documented association with controversial far-right and Islamophobic public figures makes him complicit,” said the Guide; “Bernier indicates little concern for the plight of oppressed people.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Its a good Trudeau trick if you can pull it off: Bring 1000s of Islamists into Canada ignoring poll after poll that tells you most Cnds are against these high levels of immigration. Then tell The People you have to accept them. But not just accept them but embrace them and their religion even when it functions against our coveted civil rights provisions that we have cultivated over our 150 year history. At every juncture of this process Trudeau Leftists force their foreign values down our throat making new laws to do so if necessary. This is incremental erosion of our rights to please a radical minority.
This is not just about Muslims.
Bleeding hearts crying crocodile tears over the suffering of the Jews have demanded censorship for decades. Now bleeding hearts are furthering their destruction of free speech using the feelings of Muslim as an excuse.
In every country where Muslims are the minority they babble on incessantly about human rights. In every country where Muslims are the majority there are no human rights.
Meanwhile, Anti-Semitism is fine with the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition that is ripping Canada apart.
By their speech, we know them. These extreme factions have been publicly undermining in Ottawa for years. A few supported 9/11 terror while their colleagues remained unusually silent…they showed their colours then, and they show it now. They have a malevolent agenda, and most know it.
Straight from the mouths of the Islamonazis.
Just another way for the Marxists to try and manipulate Canadians into giving up free speech.
