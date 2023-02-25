Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

Parliamentarians’ freedom of speech should be monitored to prevent anti-Muslim sentiment, the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council said in a Senate submission. The group claimed MPs and senators have used their protection from libel suits to “spread hate.”

“Parliamentary immunity should not be abused to spread hate,” the Council wrote in a submission to the Senate human rights committee. The panel is conducting hearings on Islamophobia.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

skymac
skymac

Its a good Trudeau trick if you can pull it off: Bring 1000s of Islamists into Canada ignoring poll after poll that tells you most Cnds are against these high levels of immigration. Then tell The People you have to accept them. But not just accept them but embrace them and their religion even when it functions against our coveted civil rights provisions that we have cultivated over our 150 year history. At every juncture of this process Trudeau Leftists force their foreign values down our throat making new laws to do so if necessary. This is incremental erosion of our rights to please a radical minority.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

This is not just about Muslims.

Bleeding hearts crying crocodile tears over the suffering of the Jews have demanded censorship for decades. Now bleeding hearts are furthering their destruction of free speech using the feelings of Muslim as an excuse.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

In every country where Muslims are the minority they babble on incessantly about human rights. In every country where Muslims are the majority there are no human rights.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Meanwhile, Anti-Semitism is fine with the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition that is ripping Canada apart.

Report Add Reply
Observant
Observant

By their speech, we know them. These extreme factions have been publicly undermining in Ottawa for years. A few supported 9/11 terror while their colleagues remained unusually silent…they showed their colours then, and they show it now. They have a malevolent agenda, and most know it.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Straight from the mouths of the Islamonazis.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Just another way for the Marxists to try and manipulate Canadians into giving up free speech.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.