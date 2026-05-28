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Energy executives believe Canadian LNG has huge Asian potential despite carbon taxes, red tape

Corey Code (left), executive vice-president and CFO of Ovintiv, Kentaro Toyokawa, CEO of Diamond Gas Management Canada Ltd., Scott Burrows, president and CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, and Deborah Yedlin, Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO, did a panel together at the Calgary Energy Roundtable on May 28, 2026.
Corey Code (left), executive vice-president and CFO of Ovintiv, Kentaro Toyokawa, CEO of Diamond Gas Management Canada Ltd., Scott Burrows, president and CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, and Deborah Yedlin, Calgary Chamber of Commerce CEO, did a panel together at the Calgary Energy Roundtable on May 28, 2026. WS Canva
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Japan
Carbon Tax
Energy
Pembina Pipeline Corp
Cedar Lng
Lng Canada
Lng Pipeline
Deborah Yedlin
Carbon Taxes
LNG exports
LNG industry
Kentaro Toyokawa
Scott Burrows
Corey Code
Ovintiv
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