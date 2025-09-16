Energy leaders demand Carney scrap regulations and commit to oil and gas growth

Canada’s top energy executives are warning Prime Minister Mark Carney that his government must move quickly to overhaul regulations, cut approval timelines, and commit to expanding oil and gas production or risk missing a “generational opportunity.”In an open letter sent to Carney on Tuesday, industry leaders said progress since the election has been welcome — including the launch of the new Major Projects Office, the Indigenous Advisory Council, and federal backing for Pathways Plus — but “insufficient” to restore investor confidence or stimulate the growth needed to make Canada a true energy superpower.The signatories called on Ottawa to deliver a “Grand Bargain” that balances emissions reductions, expanded market access, and significant upstream production growth. .They argued the current system remains bogged down by complexity and uncertainty that has delayed investments and left Canada at a global competitive disadvantage.Among their demands are the repeal of the West Coast tanker ban, major changes to the federal Impact Assessment Act, and project approvals that take months instead of years. They also want the elimination of the federal emissions cap, a repeal of the carbon levy on large emitters, and the creation of a fiscal framework that will attract capital instead of driving it away.The letter further urged Ottawa to back indigenous loan guarantees at scale so communities can secure ownership stakes in resource projects and share in the prosperity..“Canada needs to move from uncertainty to prosperity,” the letter reads, adding that without swift action the country risks losing billions in investment, thousands of high-paying jobs, and its chance to become a global energy leader.Parliament resumes this fall with Carney facing growing pressure from the energy sector to prove that Canada is, as industry leaders put it, “open for business.”.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith threw her support behind the letter."Canada needs momentum urgently. I agree with our partners in industry - the federal government must immediately repeal, amend, or replace the damaging Trudeau-era laws that have cost our economy hundreds of billions of dollars and thousands of jobs," she tweeted.