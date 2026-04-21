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Energy leaders say Manitoba premier's project push signals possible shift in Canada's energy policy

Stephen Buffalo (left), CEO of the Indian Resource Council and Michael Binnion, founder of Questerre Energy Corporation at the National Coalition of Chiefs Energy Summit in Calgary on April 21, 2026.
Stephen Buffalo (left), CEO of the Indian Resource Council and Michael Binnion, founder of Questerre Energy Corporation at the National Coalition of Chiefs Energy Summit in Calgary on April 21, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Energy
Ndp
Oil
Wab Kinew
National Coalition Of Chiefs
Energy Policies
Michael Binnion
Lng
Mark Carney
Energy Policy
Port Of Churchill
Questerre Energy
Stephen Buffalo
LNG exports
Avi Lewis
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew

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