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Energy leaders say Ottawa-Alberta pipeline deal offers hope, not certainty

Trevor Ebl (left), president of Canadian natural gas pipelines at TC Energy, Mike Belenkie, president and CEO of Advantage Energy, and Jane Keast, president and CEO of Trans-Northern Pipelines, spoke in Calgary on May 19, 2026.
Trevor Ebl (left), president of Canadian natural gas pipelines at TC Energy, Mike Belenkie, president and CEO of Advantage Energy, and Jane Keast, president and CEO of Trans-Northern Pipelines, spoke in Calgary on May 19, 2026. WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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Carbon Tax
Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Tc Energy
Lng Canada
Mark Carney
Memorandum Of Understanding
Smith Carney pipeline
South Bow
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
Trevor Ebl
Advantage Energy
Mike Belenkie
Energy Connections Canada
Jane Keast
Trans-Northern Pipelines
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