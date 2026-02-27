Energy leaders warn Canada still not competitive despite Carney–Smith pipeline MOU

CALGARY — While the debate over Canada’s energy infrastructure — or lack thereof — continues to rage on, oil and gas industry leaders are confronting renewed questions about whether the country can get projects off the ground fast enough to stay competitive.In November, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on energy that proposed a new pipeline to the BC coast, something that those in the energy sector welcomed but also felt may fall short, as private sector proponents remain cautious in the face of unresolved carbon tax issues and regulatory hurdles that could still stall investment.Speaking at an event at the Calgary Petroleum Club on Thursday, a panel of industry insiders described the MOU as a meaningful signal of federal-provincial cooperation after years of friction, but stressed that investor confidence will hinge on whether Ottawa delivers structural policy changes in the weeks and months ahead.Bryan Gould, founder and executive chair of Aspenleaf Energy, said his concerns are not so much about political motives but about commercial realities investors cannot ignore.“My concern is that the key federal barriers that impede a free market approach have not been removed,” Gould said.“They’ve been made conditional, reversible, or deferred. The emissions cap has been shelved. Clean electricity regulations have been suspended, but we still have a tanker moratorium. We still haven't repaired the Impact Assessment Act.”.PINDER: The meaningless MOU.Gould was also critical of tying future pipeline development to the Pathways carbon capture proposal in the MOU, calling it a high-cost, high-risk mega-project.“Treating Pathways as a practical precondition loads the system with massive capital intensity and multi-year execution risk before you even solve the basic problem of market access,” he said.“This means the pipeline is held hostage to the success of what would be the largest carbon capture project on the planet.”Gould also warned that net-zero goals can obscure trade-offs around affordability, competitiveness, and reliability.If emissions-related costs in Canada significantly exceed those of major competitors, he said, production and jobs will simply move offshore.“Let competition and price signals, not politicians, decide what gets built and what succeeds,” he said.“That isn’t ideology, it’s the proven mechanism for turning private risk into public prosperity.”Heather Exner-Pirot, senior fellow and director of energy, natural resources and environment at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said the very existence of the MOU is significant, as it shows Ottawa is finally willing to sit down at the table with Alberta after years of silence.“We've come together. That would never have happened with the previous government,” Exner-Pirot said, adding that Carney had received two standing ovations from a crowd of Calgary business executives after signing the MOU at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event.She said removing the not-yet-implemented emissions cap reduced investment uncertainty and helped improve sentiment, which contributed to signals of possible expanded pipeline capacity.However, she warned the effective carbon price is the central risk..Liberals defend Alberta MOU while rejecting pro-pipeline motion.Exner-Pirot said concerns have emerged that Environment and Climate Change Canada could push toward a managed $130-per-tonne tax on carbon.“That’s a deal breaker,” she said.“It does not matter if you build a pipeline if you’re paying $130 for all the barrels you put into it.”Trevor Ebl, president of Canadian natural gas pipelines at TC Energy, said the federal Major Projects Office was another encouraging signal, but he argued Canada must fix what he called the regulatory “engine room.”He contrasted the more than 10 years it took to bring the approximately 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline into service in Canada with a comparable 700-kilometre project in Mexico that went from the permit stage to operation in roughly three-and-a-half years.“That's the sort of paradigm shift that we're looking at in terms of the gap when it comes to competitiveness that we need to close to attract investments to Canada,” Ebl stated.“I have to compete with my peers in the US and Mexico, and I don't like us to lose to them.”Gould echoed Ebl’s sentiment, reinforcing that Canada needs to make regulatory reforms and build “trust internally,” adding that the country must adapt and accomplish that quickly.“The world is a competitive place, and it's simply not going to wait for [Canada],” Gould said.“The MOU is signalling a spirit of change in direction, but for me, it's way too small, way too slow, and it still has way too many entitlements.”