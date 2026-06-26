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Energy minister announces $73M for critical minerals, mining infrastructure across Canada

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Energy
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Critical Minerals
Critical Mineral
Tim Hodgson
Canadian Mining
Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy
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