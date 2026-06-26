Energy minister announces $73M for critical minerals, mining infrastructure across Canada

CALGARY — The federal government is committing up to $73 million toward a dozen projects aimed at accelerating critical mineral development, expanding mining infrastructure and strengthening Canada's position as a global supplier of strategic resources.Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson announced Friday that the funding will support 12 projects across the country through three federal programs designed to boost mining, improve supply chains and strengthen Canada's competitiveness in critical minerals.The largest portion of the funding — up to $51.57 million — will be provided through the First and Last Mile Fund for five projects intended to improve infrastructure needed to move critical minerals from mine sites to domestic and international markets.Another $19.6 million will be allocated through the Energy Innovation Program for five projects focused on clean energy technologies and reducing emissions in Canada's mining sector.The remaining nearly $2 million will go to the Tahltan Central Government through the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships program to support participation in planning and decision-making related to major critical minerals projects.The federal government said the funding is intended to strengthen Canada's critical minerals supply chain while expanding export opportunities and supporting economic development..Hodgson promotes Carney's 'Build Canada' agenda to global energy investors."Canada is ready to build," Hodgson said in a statement."By spending on clean innovation, critical infrastructure and strong indigenous partnerships, we are unlocking our full potential and moving major projects forward with greater speed and certainty. These investments will create good jobs, deliver lasting prosperity for Canadians and position Canada as a supplier of choice in the critical minerals the world is counting on."Ottawa said the projects are also intended to strengthen economic opportunities in northern Canada while reinforcing Canadian sovereignty in a region that has become increasingly important strategically.The funding builds on the federal government's broader Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, which aims to increase domestic production and processing of minerals considered essential for clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing and defence industries.As part of that strategy, the First and Last Mile Fund received $1.5 billion in Budget 2025 to help finance transportation and other enabling infrastructure required to bring new mining projects into production.