News

Energy minister says Canada must diversify oil exports beyond US, as Trump approves Bridger pipeline

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Oil
Pipeline
Oil Exports
Epac
Cdnpol
Caoec
Tristan Goodman
Tim Hodgson
Bridger Pipeline LLC
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news