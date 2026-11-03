Energy minister's office offers no commitment on metallurgical coal ahead of 2027 critical minerals update

CALGARY — Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson’s office told the Western Standard that Canada is “well positioned to supply domestic and allied needs” for metallurgical — steelmaking — coal, but did not commit to adding the resource to the country’s critical minerals list when the next update is published in 2027.“Canada is well positioned to benefit from growing global demand for the resources needed to support economic growth, advanced manufacturing, defence applications, and major industrial supply chains, and the Government of Canada is committed to responsibly unlocking our natural resource abundance to leverage this advantage in a way that strengthens Canada's competitiveness and economic prosperity,” Hodgson’s office said in a statement.The comments follow Hodgson’s October 19 remarks at Canada House in London, where he described the world as entering “the largest investment super-cycle in the history of the metals and mining industry.”Canada is currently ranked fifth worldwide in metallurgical coal exports by volume, having shipped roughly 29 million tonnes in 2024, or approximately 8% of the global total, according to Natural Resources Canada data..W. Brett Wilson urges Ottawa to list metallurgical coal as a critical mineral.Currently, Canadian producers are pursuing multiple international markets, with India near the top of the list.During Prime Minister Mark Carney’s March visit to India, BC’s Elk Valley Resources signed memorandums of understanding with four Indian companies, covering potential metallurgical — steelmaking — coal sales totalling 1.2 million tonnes, valued at roughly $285 million.In June 2024, the federal government added high-purity iron ore, another steelmaking material, to its critical minerals list.Asked why metallurgical coal was still not on the list, despite being seen as a critical mineral by other nations such as the United States, Hodgson’s office outlined the criteria for inclusion, including whether a resource’s supply chain is threatened.It did not say whether the department had assessed metallurgical coal against those criteria.The Coal Association of Canada (CAC) has made its case for adding metallurgical coal in a formal submission to Ottawa’s consultation on the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy.Rina Blacklaws, the association’s vice-president of industry development, previously told the Western Standard that the CAC had received no indication Ottawa intended to designate the resource as of yet.“Regardless of the timeline, we believe metallurgical coal's importance to steel production, infrastructure, global supply chains and Canada's economic competitiveness warrants its recognition,” Blacklaws said.