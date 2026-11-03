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Energy minister's office offers no commitment on metallurgical coal ahead of 2027 critical minerals update

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson (left) with Nathan Neudorf, Alberta Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services in Calgary on February 13, 2026.
Energy Minister Tim Hodgson (left) with Nathan Neudorf, Alberta Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services in Calgary on February 13, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Energy
Natural Resources Canada
Coal
Mark Carney
Coal Mining
Rina Blacklaws
metallurgical coal
metallurgical coal mines
Tim Hodgson
Coal Association of Canada
canada house
elk valley resources