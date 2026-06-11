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Energy policy expert says government backing may be key to Canada's next pipeline

A Canadian energy policy expert has said government ownership stakes in future pipeline projects could help to accelerate approvals and attract investment, adding that Canada needs to rethink how major infrastructure gets built.
A Canadian energy policy expert has said government ownership stakes in future pipeline projects could help to accelerate approvals and attract investment, adding that Canada needs to rethink how major infrastructure gets built.Trans Mountain
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Energy
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Danielle Smith
Oil
Trans Mountain
Global Energy Show
Oil Pipeline
Trans Mountain Expansion
Major Projects Office
Alberta-BC Pipeline
Global Energy Show 2026
robert johnston
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