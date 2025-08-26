ENGAGED!: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married

According to Taylor Swift's Instagram post, she is no longer (officially) on the market.It's no bad blood — she's just engaged to her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.The caption reads, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."As for who is which — that's up for interpretation..It wasn't a cruel summer for Swift instead a picturesque engagement, as the photos she shared included her and Kelce surrounded by a garden of flowers.Maybe Swift doesn't want to live forever, just for a fortnight with her fiancé, soon-to-be husband.