'ENJOY THE PERKS': Viral clip touts food banks as a grocery hack

One viral social media clip exposing the abuse of food bank charities in Canada is sending many Canadians into a tizzy.The clip, whose original user's identity is unknown, shares with his audience the secret hack that allows people to "sav[e] 70% to 80%" on groceries."I saved 70% to 80% on groceries last week as I got this much groceries free," the man in the video shares.He explains to his audience, which he infers are mostly newcomers to Canada: "So Canada has this food bank concept which work on the charity basis," he explains.."You just have to log on to their website and make your own account and if you have some family members you can enroll them in the same."He goes on to explain after people make their account, they can select a preferred location, and book an appointment, while highlighting the Daily Bread Food Bank, which has multiple locations in Toronto, as an example.He warns some of the locations don't work on an appointment basis, but on a first come, first-served basis, and that when he went, there was "this long queues of people waiting for their turn."Before ending the clip, the man encourages his audience to "enjoy the perks," of the food banks without any disclaimers that food banks are only meant for those who cannot afford to purchase food themselves..The man is quite right that the process of acquiring food bank resources is not as difficult as one might think.As the Western Standard discovered by exploring the Daily Bread Food Bank's (DBFB) website, food banks rely on a high-trust system, without many safeguards in place.All that is required at many of the DBFB locations is to book an appointment to pick up what they describe as "two to three days' worth of food" and register for a client ID.However, all that is required for said ID is "your name, address, and date of birth for yourself and members of your household," while other questions are "optional" including those "around housing status, education, etc.".The Western Standard reached out to DBFB to confirm this is all this is all of the requirements, but did not get a response by the time of publication.In response to the controversial clip, Elliot Daigneault, a political commentator, retorted to the man in the video that being in "Canada is a privilege." "To think that we opened our doors and welcomed this individual in only for him to scam the good grace of our society is infuriating."According to Food Banks Canada's most recent statistics, March 2025 alone saw nearly 2.2 million people visit a food bank in the country, which is about 5% of Canada's population at the time.